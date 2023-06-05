To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter.
In recent months, a series of mosque fires and acts of vandalism have shaken the Twin Cities’ Muslim community. So, what’s being done to address these acts of hate and promote safety and security for our houses of worship?
On Tuesday, June 6, Sahan Journal and MPR News bring you a community-focused event, where mosque directors, local and federal law enforcement leaders, community advocates, and government representatives will answer the community’s most important questions on the threats to mosques. We will also cover faith-based security funding and resources available at the state and federal levels.
Representatives from the following offices and organizations will join us for the event (in addition to various representatives from Twin Cities mosques):
- Islamic Association of North America
- Council of American Islamic Relations–Minnesota (CAIR-MN)
- Racial Justice Law Clinic, University of Minnesota
- Minneapolis Police Department
- Saint Paul Police Department
- United States Attorney’s Office–District of Minnesota
The goal of the event is to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges we face, and identify concrete steps to combat hate and foster a more inclusive community. Join us for this live community discussion on Tuesday, June 6, at 6:00 p.m. in Masjid Ar-Rahma’s (or Mercy Center’s) Grand Hall, located at 2647 Bloomington Ave. S. in Minneapolis.
All community members are encouraged to attend.