In recent months, a series of mosque fires and acts of vandalism have shaken the Twin Cities’ Muslim community. So, what’s being done to address these acts of hate and promote safety and security for our houses of worship?

On Tuesday, June 6, Sahan Journal and MPR News bring you a community-focused event, where mosque directors, local and federal law enforcement leaders, community advocates, and government representatives will answer the community’s most important questions on the threats to mosques. We will also cover faith-based security funding and resources available at the state and federal levels.

Representatives from the following offices and organizations will join us for the event (in addition to various representatives from Twin Cities mosques):

Islamic Association of North America

Council of American Islamic Relations–Minnesota (CAIR-MN)

Racial Justice Law Clinic, University of Minnesota

Minneapolis Police Department

Saint Paul Police Department

United States Attorney’s Office–District of Minnesota

The goal of the event is to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges we face, and identify concrete steps to combat hate and foster a more inclusive community. Join us for this live community discussion on Tuesday, June 6, at 6:00 p.m. in Masjid Ar-Rahma’s (or Mercy Center’s) Grand Hall, located at 2647 Bloomington Ave. S. in Minneapolis.

All community members are encouraged to attend.