Hmong and Karen communities in Minnesota are increasingly troubled by substance use among their youth, including the addictive opioid drug, fentanyl.

Our latest Sahan Community Conversation and North Star Journey Live event–a collaboration between MPR News and Sahan Journal–will unite community members, youth advocates, and health officials to talk about community approaches and solutions to this crisis.

Join us on Tuesday, November 14 for this live community conversation, co-moderated by MPR News’ Angela Davis and Sahan Journal’s Samantha HoangLong.

Together, we will:

Explore the genetic factors and life experiences that contribute to substance abuse, addiction, and mental health challenges within Minnesota’s Hmong and Karen communities.

Discuss the enduring impacts of immigration experiences, emphasizing the critical need for current and actionable mental health data within Minnesota’s communities of color.

Examine some of the major obstacles to finding solutions, from combating stigma to identifying culturally relevant treatment options.

While this dialogue will incorporate direct insights and concerns from the Karen and Hmong communities, our conversation will also touch on substance abuse and addiction in Minnesota’s East African, African American, and Indigenous communities.

Why did we put this community conversation together?

Our readers and community members have shared that they are looking for more opportunities to come together, to get a deeper understanding of the challenges we face and identify concrete steps to work towards collective healing in communities of color. This event is one of many we have planned for the coming year, and we hope you will join us.