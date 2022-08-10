Sahan Journal presents a free virtual community meeting brought to you with support from Comcast

In 2020 when nearly all schools in Minnesota had moved to distance learning at the height of the COVID pandemic, experts estimated that the average student “lost seven months of learning due to interruptions during the pandemic — and for low-income students, less likely to have high-speed internet, the loss [would be] closer to 12 months.”

To combat this emerging issue, advocates for digital equity stepped up to the plate to fill the need for internet access and technological equipment (i.e. laptops and computers) for remote workers, students of all ages, and families in need, many who come from low-income or immigrant backgrounds. However, it soon became clear that having internet access and supplying hardware and computers weren’t enough; students and families also needed technical support and training to adapt to–and navigate–the digital learning environment.

On September 15, 2022, Sahan Journal–with support from Comcast–is hosting a free virtual community discussion that uncovers how the landscape around digital equity and access has changed in the last two years, and how that has impacted schooling and remote work in the state of Minnesota.

This discussion is ideal for parents who are in the midst of planning for the new school year, and have questions around how to take advantage of local and state programs that offer affordable internet access and technology, access broadband when available, and also ensure that students and families have the proper skills to use the hardware and devices.

Our panelists will cover a wide range of topics, from the three legged stool of digital equity (access, devices, and skills) to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides free or discounted internet service for eligible households.

Some of the questions we’re covering include, but are not limited to:

How has the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated internet connectivity issues and learning barriers for students and families of color?

What are the long-term impacts of consistently facing barriers with digital literacy?

What strategies can parents use to adapt to digital learning and technology?

What resources are available to families and students of color who are struggling with finding reliable and affordable ways to stay connected online?

Don’t miss out on our discussion on September 15, 2022 from 4:00–5:20 pm, hosted by Sahan Journal reporter Hibah Ansari.

Our panelists:

Eric Nesheim, Managing Director of Digital Strategies at Literacy Minnesota

Jalonda Combs, Director of STEM Programming at Summit Academy OIC

Ini Augustine, Project Nandi founder

Stacey Nelson-Kumar, Director, Community Impact, Comcast Twin Cities

A portion of the event will be dedicated to answering questions and hearing directly from community members. Please join us and share with your community networks!

You can register for the event here.