About 15 Minneapolis police squad cars arrived at Camp Nenookaasi in south Minneapolis about 11 a.m. Thursday, sparking negotiations between a camp organizer and police.

Approximately 160 occupants still called the homeless encampment in south Minneapolis home as of Thursday. Camp organizers spent much of the morning clearing the encampment in expectation that city crews would follow through with plans to evict them that day.

Nicole Mason, a camp organizer, was seen speaking with police Chief Brian O’Hara, but negotiated with Lieutenant J. Haugland about the timeframe of the city’s planned eviction. Mason spoke with Haugland as O’Hara listened nearby. Mason asked Haugland to give camp occupants more time to clear the site Thursday; Haugland said police would grant her request as long as the evacuation process remained peaceful.

An aerial view of Camp Nenookaasi on the morning of January 4, 2023, when Minneapolis city crews were expected to clear out the homeless encampment. Credit: Dymanh Chhoun | Sahan Journal

Police set up a perimeter about 11:30 a.m. around the camp, which is located at 13th Avenue S. and E. 23rd Street, near the Phillips Community Center, and about a dozen officers stood at the front of the camp to monitor the situation.

Camp organizer Laci Gagliano, 36, said she rented a U-Haul last night to help camp occupants relocate. Volunteers started tearing down a large tipi, called a medicine tent, inside the camp about 7 a.m.

Organizers are working to move occupants to a piece of land about about two blocks away, Gagliano said. The new site is about 1/5 the size of Camp Nenookaasi. Camp organizers began building yurts at the new location Wednesday; about 20 yurts were already set up by midday Thursday.

Several service providers also arrived at Camp Nenookaasi Thursday to help relocate occupants, said Christin Crabtree, a longtime camp organizer.

The growth at Camp Nenookaasi is “unprecedented” and “powerful,” said Gagliano, who has worked with encampments for a long time. She was also active at the now-defunct Wall of Forgotten Natives encampment, located along Hiawatha Avenue near Cedar Avenue, before city crews evicted it last year.

Minneapolis Council Members Elliott Payne, Jason Chavez and Aisha Chughtai spoke at a midmorning news conference with camp organizers and activists.

“We are asking the mayor to stop this eviction and to work with the City Council and our state and our county on establishing a cultural healing center,” Chavez said.

City Council members, camp organizers, and members of the Red Lake Nation said at the news conference that they are partnering to create a cultural healing center to help support and house Natives. They all advocated against the eviction of homeless encampments.

Karen Staples Gonzales, 64, has been homeless since 2015.

She moved to Camp Nenookaasi after the Wall of Forgotten Natives was cleared last August. Volunteers helped move her belongings—a blanket, some clothes, a pillow, coffee—into a U-Haul truck.

Staples Gonzalez, a member of the White Earth tribe, said she is the oldest camp resident, and lives at the camp with her nieces and relatives.

“This place makes me feel like I have a family,” she said.

The city has delayed the eviction twice in the past month. Camp organizers, occupants, and many activists have pressured the city to stop clearing encampments without providing solutions to address housing barriers. City officials say they are still pushing forward and are also intensifying efforts to house occupants.

The camp is located at 13th Avenue S. and E. 23rd Street, near the Phillips Community Center. Most of the occupants are Native. When the city cleared the Wall of Forgotten Natives in August, many displaced occupants were pushed to a grassy lot that later became Camp Nenookaasi.

City officials have said that ongoing public health and safety issues prompted the clearing; a man was fatally shot at the camp last month. The city also has an agreement with the Indigenous Peoples Task Force allowing the organization to build a new community center on the campsite. Construction on the center is set to break ground this spring.

On Tuesday, camp organizers posted a news release stating that occupants filed a federal lawsuit against Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Two camp occupants—Cheryl Sagataw and Deanthony Barnes—are listed as the plaintiffs representing themselves and other camp occupants.

The lawsuit asked a judge to order the city to permanently stop its eviction of Camp Nenookaasi.

“Defendant Frey’s prior and impending actions in eviction and destroying Camp Nenookaasi are done recklessly and in conscious disregard of the risks they have previously created and continue to create because of the forceful manner in which his law enforcement officers have ejected and plan to eject Plaintiffs from their shelters, destroying their vital personal property in the process,” the lawsuit said.

A two-hour hearing on the matter was held Wednesday afternoon. Four legal city representatives appeared in court on behalf of Frey. Attorney Kira Kelly appeared on behalf of the plaintiffs. Several camp occupants and organizers were also in attendance.

U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud denied the plaintiff’s motion to temporarily pause Thursday’s eviction.

Sahan Journal photographer Aaron Nesheim contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.