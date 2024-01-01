The city of Minneapolis plans to clear Camp Nenookaasi, an encampment for the unhoused, this Thursday after delaying the eviction twice.

While the city says it has helped connect 104 camp occupants to housing or shelter options, camp organizers said the planned eviction would leave another 160 occupants with nowhere to go.

City officials have said that ongoing public health and safety issues prompted the clearing; a man was fatally shot at the camp last month. The city also has an agreement with the Indigenous Peoples Task Force to allow the organization to build on the green space now occupied by the encampment.

The Indigenous Peoples Task Force, an HIV education and direct services program for the Native community in Minnesota, has offices next to Camp Nenookaasi at 13th Avenue S. and E. 23rd Street. The task force plans to build a new community center on the campsite, which currently includes 15 yurts and several tents.

The city first planned to clear the encampment on December 14, then moved it to December 19, and postponed it again to this week. A city spokesperson said the second delay was scheduled so outreach workers could find housing for camp occupants.

The city has partnered with Hennepin County and community partners such as Helix Health and Housing Services to connect occupants to resources. City spokesperson Sarah McKenzie said due to efforts by the city and its partners, 104 camp occupants have been “connected” to housing or shelter options.

“With help from Hennepin County and the State of Minnesota, Salvation Army and Rescue Now will add 90 beds to the shelter system on Jan. 1 and 2,” said an email from McKenzie. “Hennepin Shelter Hotline, in partnership with the Adult Shelter Connect, will help people access these additional beds as well as beds that become available in existing shelters.”

Christin Crabtree, a longtime activist and camp organizer, said the beds are not a long-term housing solution, and that there aren’t enough for the 160 occupants who still remain at the camp. Some occupants who have found housing returned to the camp because they felt unsafe in their new accommodations, she added.

Camp organizers and occupants have repeatedly demanded the city to stop its eviction plans. Camp organizers posted a December letter addressed to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on the camp’s Instagram account, and requested a permanent navigation center to help occupants connect to resources, culturally-based healing centers, and a meeting with different entities that assist in housing transition.

In a December 19 Instagram post, camp organizers urged supporters to call on city officials to stop Thursday’s planned eviction. Crabtree said camp organizers are continuing to search for safe places to relocate occupants.