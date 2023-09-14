An advisory committee to the Metropolitan Council is scheduled to vote Thursday whether to recommend a route for the Blue Line train that would travel through neighborhoods in north Minneapolis, Crystal, Robbinsdale, and Brooklyn Park.

Thursday’s vote from the Metropolitan Council Blue Line Light Rail Extension advisory committee is a major step forward, because the committee will review the complete route for the first time to determine if planning staff from Met Council and Hennepin County can advance the project.

The committee, which meets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, is composed of 19 voting members and four non-voting members representing different county, city, and other local government departments.

The Met Council is looking at extending the Blue Line from its stop at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park. The route currently runs from downtown Minneapolis to the Mall of America.

A map of the proposed Blue Line project, which would extend the train line from downtown Minneapolis through north Minneapolis and into the northwest suburbs. Credit: Blue Line Extension Project

More than a dozen community organizations demonstrated outside a committee meeting in May, asking leaders to adopt recommendations in a report that outlined ways to avoid displacing immigrant communities and communities of color along the extended route.

Some residents have already experienced displacement along the current Blue Line route, according to the report. C. Terrance Anderson, director of community-based research at the University of Minnesota’s Center for Urban and Regional Affairs, presented the report’s findings and 17 policy recommendations to the committee in May.

Denise Butler, a voting member of the Met Council committee, said she was comfortable with the proposed route’s section in Brooklyn Park. Butler represents the Blue Line Coalition, a group of community-based organizations that promote anti-displacement efforts on the route.

“I feel like the residents of Brooklyn Park, the city staff–we’re all comfortable with what we’re getting so far,” she said in an interview with Sahan Journal. “And that’s the stance that we have right now.”

Butler added that advocates, including herself, want a Bus Rapid Transit station to connect Brooklyn Park with Brooklyn Center. Butler is also the associate director of the African Career, Education and Resource, Inc., an organization that works with African immigrants in the northwest suburbs of Minneapolis.

If the committee votes to approve the recommended route Thursday, the project’s planning staff will proceed to the next step by conducting an environmental assessment along the route. After the assessment, the project’s planning staff will do more research to refine the route before presenting it to each city affected by the Blue Line extension, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners, and the Met Council for final approval.

The final votes will most likely occur next summer over a couple of months, according to planning staff.

Hennepin County Director of Transit and Mobility Daniel Soler, who has worked on the Blue Line Extension project for nearly eight years, said the Met Council can only move forward with one route at this stage.

“We can’t take four different routes through this detailed environmental process,” Soler said in an interview with the Sahan Journal. “We wanna take one, and so we’ll take this recommended route through that, and depending on what we find, it’ll either stay where it is, or it’ll have minor modifications to move it [the recommended route] around, as we move forward.”

More than a dozen community groups spoke out on May 11, 2023, urging Metropolitan Council leaders to adopt recommendations to avoid displacing people when the Blue Line extends into north Minneapolis and nearby suburbs. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.