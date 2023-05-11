More than a dozen community groups are calling on Metropolitan Council leaders to avoid displacing immigrant communities and communities of color as they plan the light rail’s extension into the neighborhood.

The groups plan to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday where they will ask leaders to adopt recommendations in a new report that highlights strategies to avoid displacement. The event coincides with the release of a report that will be presented to the Metropolitan Council’s Blue Line Light Rail Extension Corridor Management Committee meeting at 1:30 p.m.

Hennepin County commissioned the University of Minnesota’s Center for Urban and Regional Affairs to analyze data and collect community input about potential displacement with the Blue Line extension project.

Today, the Blue Line runs from downtown Minneapolis to the Mall of America. A long planned extension would connect the line to Brooklyn Center. Credit: Ben Hovland | Sahan Journal

The project would extend the light rail’s Blue Line from downtown Minneapolis through residential neighborhoods in north Minneapolis and the nearby suburbs of Robbinsdale, Crystal, and Brooklyn Park.

Some of the community groups speaking out Thursday against displacement include Pueblos de Lucha Y Esperanza, Lao Center of Minnesota, and the African Career Education and Resources Inc., among many others.

“For more than a decade, community members and organizations along the Blue Line extension project have called for government leaders to ensure that the immigrant communities and communities of color along the corridor directly benefit from the multi-billion-dollar public investment,” said a press release issued by the organizations.

About ten researchers were part of a 20-month-long process to create the report, said C Terrence Anderson, director of community based research at the University of Minnesota’s Center for Urban and Regional Affairs. They analyzed data on displacement from other Metro Transit light rail projects and the impact on property values, rents, and housing market trends.

Anderson said the Blue Line extension will displace some residents, and that the same occurred along other light rail lines in the Twin Cities. However, he added, the report includes recommendations and “desired outcomes” voiced by community members that could help create policies that would minimize the harmful impacts of displacement.

The community groups’ news release noted that in response to community advocacy around displacement concerns, Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Council created a “first-of-its-kind Anti-Displacement Working Group specifically focused on listening to community concerns and putting forward tangible policy recommendations to prevent people from being pushed out of their homes, businesses and neighborhoods so they can thrive in the places they choose to live, work and create community.”

The Blue Line Light Rail Extension Corridor Management Committee’s 1:30 p.m. meeting can be viewed live here: https://metrocouncil.org/getdoc/1f4cebc3-63c6-4ee0-87d7-b522c099fe2e/Agenda.aspx.

