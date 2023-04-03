Hamline University President Fayneese Miller announced Monday that she will retire from the university in June 2024.

The announcement comes months after a national controversy over the college’s decision to let go of an adjunct professor, Erika López Prater, who displayed an image of the Prophet Muhammad in an art-history class.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead Hamline University,” Miller said in a written statement. “It has been a pleasure working together with board members, students, faculty, staff, and the community in enhancing Hamline University’s strong commitment to maintaining high academic standards, creating a sense of belonging for all on campus, and developing students who understand and appreciate their role as members of a civil society.”

Miller is the first Black president in the 169-year history of the St. Paul-based private liberal arts university. She started serving as Hamline’s president in 2015. She previously worked as founding chairman of ethnic studies at Brown University and as dean of the College of Education and Social Services at the University of Vermont.

The university’s press release notes Miller’s accomplishments at Hamline, including strengthening the honors program for first-year students, adding new academic programs, overseeing enrollment growth, and initiating a fundraising campaign that has raised more than $105 million for Hamline. It also credits her with creating a reputation for Hamline as a university that welcomes students from diverse backgrounds.

“Dr. Miller has been an innovative and transformational leader for Hamline,” said Ellen Watters, chair of Hamline’s board of trustees, in a statement. “She ably has led the University through a time of growth and change, and she has done so by centering the needs and well-being of Hamline students in her work. Hamline is forever grateful for Dr. Miller’s tireless and dedicated service.”

But some civil-rights advocates who supported Miller raised questions about her departure announcement.

“This is a forced resignation,” said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations–Minnesota. “We condemn it in the strongest terms.”

Jaylani described Miller as an “incredible leader” who brought leadership in a challenging financial time for higher education.

“To force out the only and the first Black president is absolutely in line with what has been going on for far too long, which is to undermine leadership of Black leaders in our state,” he said.

R.A. Neal, an associate professor of education at Hamline—and the university’s only Black female tenured faculty member—praised Miller as a caring leader who made unpopular-but-necessary decisions to stabilize the university’s finances. Neal cautioned against assuming that Miller’s departure was related to the art-history controversy.

“She’s an outstanding president who happens to be an African American woman,” Neal said. “Because of her lived experiences, she’s very aware and conscientious of different forms of equity: gender equity, pay equity, race equity. To me, she represents fairness, she represents kindness, she represents thoughtfulness toward other human beings including students, including staff.”

Miller has faced national scrutiny and calls for her resignation since the university’s dismissal of López Prater made national headlines in January. López Prater showed a pair of centuries-old paintings of the Prophet Muhammad in her art-history class last October, including one that showed the prophet’s face. Both paintings are widely considered by art historians to be masterpieces of medieval Islamic art. She included a warning in her syllabus that the images would be shown, and offered students the option of leaving class while the images were being displayed.

But many Muslims believe visual depictions of the Prophet Muhammad to be sacrilegious. One Muslim student in the class, Aram Wedatalla, who is also the head of the university’s Muslim Student Association, took offense at the artwork and reported it to the university’s administration. The university subsequently decided not to renew López Prater’s contract, which would have seen her teach a course in the spring.

David Everett, the university’s vice president of inclusive excellence, also sent a campus-wide email calling López Prater’s actions “undeniably inconsiderate, disrespectful, and Islamophobic.” Miller and Everett then sent a joint message to all campus faculty and staff that said “respect for the observant Muslim students in that classroom should have superseded academic freedom.”

The incident blew up nationally over the holiday break, with organizations like PEN America and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression defending López Prater’s rights to academic freedom. Organizations like Hamline’s Muslim Student Association and the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) publicly supported Wedatalla and the administration’s actions. The national Council on American-Islamic Relations disagreed with the Minnesota chapter, stating, “We see no evidence that Professor Erika López Prater acted with Islamophobic intent.”

López Prater has since sued the university for defamation, religious discrimination, and infliction of emotional distress. Her lawsuit cites the emails from Miller and Everett. After the lawsuit was filed, Miller walked back the university administration’s previous statements calling López Prater’s actions Islamophobic, in a statement also signed by Ellen Watters, the chair of Hamline’s board of trustees. A motion hearing in the case is scheduled for May.

In January, a majority of Hamline’s full-time faculty voted to ask Miller for her resignation, citing her handling of López Prater’s employment. (The vote was symbolic, as faculty do not have the power to force the president’s resignation.)

“The reputation of Hamline was deeply tarnished, and I think it’s clear the majority of the full-time faculty do not believe that Fayneese is the one to carry us forward,” Jim Scheibel, the president of the Hamline University Faculty Council, told Sahan Journal at the time.

Neal, the education professor, questioned the faculty council’s vote. “I actually think that my colleagues’ recent action against her has to do with race,” she said. Most of Hamline’s full-time faculty are white. Only 14 percent of full-time faculty are people of color, according to federal data compiled by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Students of color, too, spoke out in Miller’s defense. Thirteen student leaders, many of them students of color, co-signed a letter of support for Miller published in the Hamline Oracle, the student newspaper, in January.

“Miller has shown her support for students,” the letter read. “She has sat with us, consoled us and been a champion for us in these trying times, in a way that few faculty members have. We understand that she has to juggle caring for the students and the concerns of the faculty, yet she has been the shield defending this institution entirely taking the brunt of everyone’s disdain….we do not wish for President Miller to resign, especially when our vulnerable students need her the most.”

On the first day of spring classes in January, several Muslim students told Sahan Journal that the administration had supported them throughout the controversy. One student, a senior public health major, called any potential firing of Miller a “worst-case scenario.”

But some students disagreed. The Hamline Oracle conducted an online student poll on Miller’s potential resignation. Of thirty-six students who responded, more than half thought Miller should resign. Thirty percent said they were neutral. The remaining 11 percent thought she should stay.

Jaylani, of CAIR-MN, said that Muslim students who do not feel that Hamline is addressing their concerns should consider transferring to a different school. “They should probably move on and find another university,” he said. “There are other universities that are much more welcoming.”

The university said it would begin a national search for a successor.