The year’s most-read stories were dominated by coverage of Feeding Our Future, which began with an FBI raid in January and continued throughout the year.

More than half of the top-read stories of the year involved the federal investigation into Feeding Our Future, a non-profit that received millions of government dollars earmarked to feed underprivileged children. The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office charged dozens of suspects, including Feeding Our Future’s former executive director Aimee Bock, in September for allegedly misappropriating those funds for personal use. Prosecutors allege that the defendants defrauded the government of more than $250 million.

Two COVID-related stories made the list—one about applying for “hero pay” the state made available for frontline workers, and another about the Omicron variant’s impact on schools.

The top 10 most-read stories were rounded out by coverage of a study about medical students and a profile of Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, Qorsho Hassan, quitting after 10 years in the classroom.

1. Aimee Bock of Feeding Our Future charged in alleged food-fraud case

2. A first-of-its kind study by University of Minnesota students and faculty found that medical students across all racial groups disproportionately come from affluent backgrounds.

3. Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh returns campaign contributions from donors tied to alleged Feeding Our Future fraud investigation.

4. Confused about the alleged fraud at Feeding Our Future? The shell companies, the Las Vegas junket, the $500,000 apartment in Kenya? Here’s everything you need to know about the FBI raid and investigation so far.

5. Who’s been charged in the Feeding Our Future food fraud investigation?

6. Two years ago, Qorsho Hassan became the first Somali American to win Minnesota Teacher of the Year. In June, Qorsho announced she’s leaving the classroom. What happened?

7. What to know about applying for Minnesota’s front-line worker bonus

8. Feds investigate nonprofit incorporated by Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman in alleged Feeding Our Future food fraud.

9. Omicron will hit Minnesota schools like a ‘viral blizzard.’ We need to prepare for mass absences, building closures, and more.

10. Deeq Darajo, a prominent Minneapolis journalist, was charged in connection with Feeding Our Future investigation.

