Governor Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday afternoon that legalizes recreational marijuana.

“Minnesota just became the 23rd state in the nation to legalize adult-use cannabis,” Walz tweeted around 12:15 p.m.

The signing ceremony began at 12 p.m. at the State Capitol. Former Governor Jesse Ventura, who publicly lobbied for legalization, and bill authors Representative Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids; and Senator Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville; are expected to be on hand for the signing, along with several marijuana activists.

Throughout the bill’s legislative process, Stephenson and Port championed the measure as one of the most equitable in the nation.

“We have an obligation to make sure that there is a level of opportunity for folks who have been harmed and whose communities have been harmed to succeed in this industry,” Port told Sahan Journal in April.

These provisions include automatic expungement of all prior marijuana possession misdemeanors and petty misdemeanors in the state. The bill also creates an expungement panel to consider expungement of prior state marijuana possession and sales gross misdemeanors and felonies.

Under the bill, aspiring marijuana entrepreneurs who meet the definition of “social equity applicant” can access business licenses easier, as well as start-up grants from the state. Social equity applicants include people who live in low-income communities, people who’ve been previously convicted of a marijuana possession or sales offense, and veterans who were discharged over a marijuana offense, among others.

After Walz signs the bill, the law will go into effect on August 1.