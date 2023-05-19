The Minnesota Senate is expected to vote Friday whether to legalize recreational marijuana, the last hurdle before the bill can go to Governor Tim Walz’s desk to be signed into law.

“Who’s ready to pass adult-use cannabis legalization and expungment [sic]?” tweeted Senator Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, who sponsored the bill in the Senate. “Minnesota is ready. I’m ready. The Senate is ready. Today is the day.

“Legalize. Regulate. Expunge.”

Who's ready to pass adult-use cannabis legalization and expungment? Minnesota is ready. I'm ready. The Senate is ready. Today is the day.



Legalize. Regulate. Expunge. https://t.co/jmkJUXdIdT — Senator Lindsey Port (@Lindsey_Port) May 19, 2023

The state House of Representatives passed the bill Thursday night on a 73-57 vote following a nearly five-hour debate. Five Republicans voted in favor of the measure, while three others were absent for the vote.

One Democrat voted against the bill; another Democrat was absent for the final vote.

“Well folks, we did it,” Representative Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, tweeted after Thursday’s vote. “The House passed my bill to legalize cannabis in Minnesota (on a bipartisan vote)!

“I am so grateful to everyone who has helped to make this happen, but particularly our phenomenal staff.”

Walz has said he would sign the bill, which would make recreational marijuana legal in the state starting August 1 of this year. Medical marijuana was legalized in 2014.

The Senate convened at 10 a.m. Friday and planned to take up other legislation before addressing the marijuana bill.

Here are some key measures of the marijuana bill:

Marijuana possession limits will be limited to two ounces per person in public and two pounds in private per household.

For marijuana-infused edibles, people will be limited to possessing 800 milligrams of THC edibles. Currently, THC-infused hemp-derived edibles in Minnesota are limited to 5 milligrams per product and 50 milligrams per package.

People can possess up to 8 grams of marijuana concentrate.

People will be allowed to grow marijuana in their homes. They can have up to eight plants per household. Four of those plants can be mature at a time.

Smoking and ingesting marijuana and THC-infused hemp products will be allowed in private homes, on private property, and on sites open to the public that are licensed to allow marijuana consumption. Such sites could include restaurants that apply for a special permit or marijuana dispensaries with seating.

Individuals must be 21 or older to buy or consume marijuana products.

Smoking or consuming marijuana or hemp-derived THC products will be banned in multifamily housing. Violations can result in a $250 fine.

Driving under the influence of any amount of marijuana or THC-infused hemp products will be illegal. The penalty will be identical to a drunk driving offense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.