The Minnesota Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on the Driver’s Licenses for All bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.

Members will convene on the Senate floor at 11 a.m., and are expected to first discuss a voter rights bill for convicted felons before discussing Driver’s Licenses For All at approximately 5 p.m. The Minnesota House voted 69-60 to pass the driver’s license bill on January 30 after a five-hour session.

Driver’s Licenses For All has been discussed at the state Legislature for years, but found a new surge of energy in 2023 with newly elected and re-elected DFL politicians controlling the House, Senate, and governor’s office.

State DFL Senators Zaynab Mohamed, Bobby Joe Champion, Scott Dibble, Alice Mann, and Nick Frentz are carrying the bill in the Senate. Governor Tim Walz has said he will sign Driver’s Licenses For All into law if it reaches his desk. The bill would be implemented by October if it clears the last two hurdles.

The bill calls for the removal of a 2003 rule implemented by then-Governor Tim Pawlenty that required driver’s license applicants to show proof of legal residency in the United States, such as a social security number. Advocates have organized for more than a decade to change the rule, pushing similar iterations of the bill in the state Legislature without avail.

During the House’s January discussion about the bill, Republicans proposed amending it to require altering the appearance of licenses for undocumented Minnesotans because they feared the document could be fraudulently used for voter registration. Advocates for the bill have said that fear is unfounded because the secretary of state’s office, which oversees election security in Minnesota, already has a system to verify voters. Driver’s licenses are not required to vote in Minnesota.

The proposal was rejected by the House, among other suggested amendments Republicans made to the same bill. Republican senators are expected to raise similar concerns during the Senate vote Tuesday.

The bill also includes data protections so that law enforcement who check a driver’s license during a traffic stop cannot access immigration data. Federal immigration authorities like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would also be barred from accessing immigration data through driver’s licenses unless they have a warrant to do so.

State Driver and Vehicle Services officials have told Sahan Journal that they requested additional staff to accommodate a potential influx in driver’s license applications if the bill passes.

Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.