“What does winter give us?” asked Kate Nordstrum, the chief programming officer at The Great Northern, as she curated around 50 events for the annual winter festival.

In the heart of Minnesota, where winters are long, cold, and gripping, the festival annually attracts 200,000 visitors for a mix of art events, outdoor adventures, food experiences, and climate change discussions.

“We can’t count on the same things that winter provided us 20 or 10 years ago,” Nordstrum said. “This affects our culture, and that’s something that we’re constantly talking about in the festival.”

In response to the warming weather, both Nordstrum and Executive Director Jovan C. Speller Rebollar recognized the importance of not only celebrating the traditional aspects of winter but also embracing the warmth of indoor spaces.

“I think it’s an opportunity for people to care more deeply about the local and about the climate,” said Speller Rebollar, who began her journey with The Great Northern as a featured visual artist, transforming a St. Paul alley into a sanctuary that “honored life in harsh climates” as part of the festival in 2022.

The festival kicks off Thursday with a 10-day program highlighting outdoor activities and showcasing the local food and art scene in the Twin Cities. Here’s how to make the most of it.

Attend a panel discussion

Climate Solutions series: Panel discussions addressing the climate crisis will take place at the American Swedish Institute on January 27-28, featuring environmental leaders and artists. Topics include sustainability in Northern architecture, the fashion industry’s role in environmental regulation, and the contribution of art to climate justice.

“I think the series really gets to the different discussions of how we adapt to not only the changing climate but how we adapt our habits that are being negatively impacted by the climate,” Speller Rebollar said.

The 2024 Great Northern festival will include a 100-foot ice bar. Credit: Brandon Werth

Immerse yourself in the outdoors

“Learning from Place: Bdote”: Reconsider our relationship to land, water, sky, and all life through teachings from Dakota community members Ramona Kitto Stately and Ethan Neerdaels from 1 to 3 p.m. on both Sunday, January 28, and Sunday, February 4, at Fort Snelling State Park.

Great Northern Sauna Village: Experience the warmth of steam and aromatherapy amid Minnesota’s wintry landscape from January 19 through February 4 at Malcolm Yards.

Frozen Footgolf Snow Sculpting: Play footgolf at a snowy course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, January 28, at Silverwood Park.

Food collective K’óoben, a collaboration between local mixologists and chefs, including Nixta’s Gustavo Romero, will host a pop-up with local chefs at the 2024 Great Northern festival. Credit: Provided by Gustavo Romero

Explore local food

Great Northern Ice Bar: Visit a 100-foot ice bar created in collaboration with Minnesota Ice from January 26 through February 4 in downtown Minneapolis.

“The Last Supper”: Join former White House chef Sam Kass in exploring the intersection of food, place, agriculture, and climate at 7 p.m. Sunday, January 28, at the Hewing Hotel.

K’óoben pop-up: Enjoy Mexican and Latin cuisine at Glass House and explore the immigrant experiences that have shaped guest chefs Yia Vang, Peter Bian, Linda Cao, and Baaska Tegshbileg.

Tunde Olaniran, center, will perform poetry and songs from their upcoming album “Chaotic Good” at the 2024 Great Northern festival. Credit: Provided by Paige Young

Watch live performances

A screening of Olaniran’s 30-minute short film, “Made a Universe” also is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 28. The film explores the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and Olaniran’s experiences with identity and community.

“I wanted to explore what it was like being queer and Black,” Olaniran said. “All of these experiences intersect; they play off of each other; they are foundational to how I see the world.”

Olaniran will discuss the intersection of art and climate justice following the screening.

“I don’t know if a movement is going to be sustainable if it’s not pleasurable in some way,” Olaniran said. “I think that dancing, singing together, moving together, being together — those pleasurable moments are what fuel you to do the really tough [justice] movement work.”

How to attend the Great Northern festival

Date: Thursday, January 25 through Sunday, February 4.

Time: Various times for different events. Find the events lineup here.

Location: Multiple locations across the Twin Cities.

Cost: Various costs for different events. Register for various festival passes here. For more information: Visit thegreatnorthernfestival.com.