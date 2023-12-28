A Hmong gathering, a crash that killed five young women, Native American traditions and innovations, and East African lasagna made for unforgettable videos—and experiences for the videographer.

Here are 2023’s top five video stories:

In May, Sahan Journal ventured into the world of TikTok. For me, it brought a new experience—capturing videos vertically with a smartphone. As a photojournalist with more than a decade of experience, I’ve always instinctively shot videos horizontally. However, during the 2023 Hmong International Freedom Festival in St. Paul, I was presented with a unique opportunity to showcase a vertical video.

I used my drone to show the vastness of the area where the Hmong community had gathered to engage in spirited soccer matches, intense football games, and exhilarating volleyball showdowns. It was a scorching day, and little did I know that this particular video would become a sensation on our TikTok platform, attracting an overwhelming number of viewers.

This story weighs heavily on me. It involves the heartbreaking loss of five young friends killed in a horrific car crash. What makes it even more difficult is the knowledge that the victims’ car was hit by a speeding vehicle being pursued by a state trooper.

As I reflect on this tragedy, I realize that memories of my own upbringing in this area now also include the knowledge that it’s the place where five vibrant young women died because someone decided to drive faster than the speed limit.

One of the things I deeply appreciate about my work at Sahan Journal is the opportunity to immerse myself in diverse communities, both within and outside the Twin Cities. Recently, I had the privilege of visiting the Lower Sioux Indian Community in Morton, Minnesota. I was particularly fascinated by its innovative use of hemp to construct houses.

I was able to see the hemp plant in the field and how it was used to build a house. The people I interviewed believe this is the future for their community, and a way they can help build homes for community members who don’t have places to live.

During my college years, I had the incredible opportunity to intern for ThreeSixty Journalism at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. During this time, I was fortunate enough to meet and mentor a young high school student named Yusra Mohamud. Fast-forward to today, and Yusra now serves as a business adviser/community engagement leader, and even hosts her own podcast, “Eat and Talk.”

In this video, Yusra showcases her culinary skills by preparing a mouthwatering lasagna with East African spices. Although the video turned out to be quite lengthy, I couldn’t help but feel a bit out of my comfort zone when it came to its vertical format. As someone accustomed to traditional news videos, I initially found the shift in presentation odd. However, I also appreciated the opportunity to embrace change and adapt to different shooting styles.

5. Wild rice threatened by climate change and increased rainfall

Exploring different cultures, particularly through travel, has always been a passion of mine. In the past, when I worked for the mainstream news media, I sometimes visited the Mille Lacs area for various stories. However, I never had the chance to dive deeper and learn about the Native American communities that cultivate wild rice there.

Fortunately, my role as a visual journalist for Sahan Journal has opened new doors for me. This time, I was determined to connect with Native American communities and gain a better understanding of the significance of wild rice. My journey took me to Ogechie Lake, which borders Ojibwe tribal lands and Mille Lacs Kathio State Park. There I was warmly welcomed and able to forge meaningful friendships.

To truly capture the essence of wild rice cultivation, I embarked on a canoe adventure that lasted for about an hour. Balancing the tasks of paddling and capturing photos and videos was not easy, but the experience was incredibly rewarding. With me was my canoe partner, John Benjamin, a dedicated culture resources lead specialist for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. John’s love of the outdoors and his passion for fishing in the Mille Lacs area added a layer of authenticity to our shared experience.

Through this encounter, I not only gained a wealth of knowledge about wild rice, but I also formed a deeper connection with Native American culture and the importance the Ojibwe place on preserving their traditions. This eye-opening journey allowed me to appreciate both the beauty of nature and the rich heritage of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.