Yusra Mohamud is a co-host of Eat and Talk, a podcast that highlights people making a difference in Minnesota’s diverse communities. She hopes to inspire others through the stories shared on her podcast.

She often shares food for thought on her podcast, and also enjoys cooking.

In the six-minute video, Yusra shares her personal recipe for lasagna – with a little touch of East Africa mixed in.

“What differentiates this lasagna from other lasagna is the spices incorporated in the recipe,” Yusra said. “Cumin spice is a fragrant seasoning we use to flavor many of our dishes. Berbere is the other spice used in this dish that is a traditional blend, and is the backbone of Eritrean and Ethiopian dishes.”

It’s a great meal to make during Minnesota’s cold, long winters, Yusra said.