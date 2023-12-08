The art scene in the Twin Cities this weekend offers a showcase of women artists in Minneapolis and an Afrobeat dance party featuring three local Black artists.

The weekend’s events also include an art exhibition that explores the intersections of animals, Greek myths, and spirituality rooted in India.

“Transient” oil painting by Sanjukta Mitra in October 2022. Credit: Sanjukta Mitra

Mixed media art exhibition

The Hopkins Center For The Arts will host “Spirit of Myth,” a mixed media exhibition featuring the works of painter Sanjukta Mitra and late sculptor James Larson. The exhibition explores the intersections of animals, mythology, and spirituality.

Mitra, born and raised in India, transitioned from traditional dance and Hindustani classical music to become a self-taught artist in 2021, leaving her corporate job to pursue art professionally. The exhibition showcases her oil and acrylic paintings, blending elements of her Indian culture with her passion for Greek mythology.

“I studied these Greek mythological figures and created a juxtaposition between these symbolic animals and the Greek mythological hero,” Mitra said. “I didn’t want it to be just a portrait of a tiger or a lion or a horse; I wanted to bring out that the horse is there to ignite the spirit of power, elegance, and triumph within us.”

Artist Sanjukta Mitra in her home art studio in Minnesota, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Credit: Myah Goff

Mitra’s collaboration with Larson, who passed away in 2022, pays tribute to his 50-year dedication to marble and bronze sculpture.

“I never met James, but when I looked at his work, I just felt this kinship between us,” Mitra said. “I just felt that everything he was trying to do in his work was similar to the way that I try to express myself in my art.”

“I always say that when I paint, I feel my soul and the way I can feel yours, too, because when you look that deep inside yourself, you’re really realizing that we’re all connected,” Mitra said.

Date: Thursday, December 7 through January 6, 2024

Time: Opening reception on December 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Location: 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit https://www.hopkinsartscenter.com/.

Artwork by Sharon Cadja. Credit: Photo courtesy of Sharon Cadja.

Photo by Susan Romain. Credit: Photo courtesy of Susan Romain Photography.

Women’s Art Festival

The 31st annual Women’s Art Festival returns to Minneapolis, providing a platform to support more than 70 women artists showcasing and selling their creations.

The festival will feature a diverse range of art, including cosmic abstract oil paintings by artist and photographer Sharon Cadija, nature photography by Sue Romain, ceramics, and 3-D art.

Artria Jewelry. Credit: Photo courtesy of Amrita Prakaashana.

Eclectic design by Choli Merrill-Jaja. Credit: Photo courtesy of Choli Merrill-Jaja.

Products and services at the festival include jewelry by Amitra Prakaashana, African shea butter skin and hair products by Black-owned business Sola’s Butters, and food from the family-owned Thomasina’s Cashew Brittle. Find more information on artists and vendors here.

Date: Saturday, December 9

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: St. Mary’s University Center, 2540 Park Ave., Minneapolis

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit http://womensartfestival.com/.

Fanaka Nation performing at Hook & Ladder Theater & Lounge in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 28, 2021. Credit: Juliet Farmer

Afrobeat dance party

The Cedar Cultural Center, in collaboration with TAMU Events, Twin Cities KFAI radio, and Carbon Sound will present “Minneapolis Afrobeats Dance Party,” celebrating African music and marking the one-year anniversary of The Cedar’s dance party.

The musical lineup features Afrotrap artist Fanaka Nation, who blends hip hop with African and global elements in the Minneapolis rap scene. Nigerian artist Carolyne Naomi will perform a mix of Afropop, reggae, R&B, soul, and gospel music, drawing inspiration from traditional and modern Nigerian styles.

Emerging teenage rapper Farji Mwanzia, known as FAE (Farji Also Entertains), will also perform, integrating his East African heritage with American influences.

Date: Saturday, December 9

Time: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Avenue S., Minneapolis

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Buy tickets here.

For more information: Visit https://www.thecedararchive.com/.