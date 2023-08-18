Semillas Galería’s promo inaugural. Credit: Alondra M Garza

Semillas Galería’s living room area. Credit: Alondra M. Garza

Erick Medel, En La Noche (at night), Polyester Thread on denim. Credit: Erick Medel

Semillas Galería, an artist-run apartment gallery founded by Tejana artist Alondra M Garza, will host the “Orienting Brownness” exhibition. The exhibit will feature a range of art forms, including multimedia art, prints, textile sculptures, tapestry art, and paintings by four artists who identify as Latine, offering a glimpse into the community’s queer art scene as part of the gallery’s grand opening.

Garza’s establishment of Semillas Galería is a response to the dearth of artist-run and artist-owned galleries representing people of color. She hopes to provide a platform for Latine artists to display their work in a gallery setting, as well as creating a space to “teach other audiences and our own community how diverse we are,” she said.

For Garza, the term “Semillas,” translating to “seeds,” signifies the idea of artists who remain rooted in their cultural heritage while blossoming creatively to create something new.

Alonzo Pantoja-Patiño, a queer artist and the curator behind the “Orienting Brownness” exhibit, aims to spotlight queer artists of Latin descent, intertwining themes of sexuality, gender, and the complexities associated with “brown” identity.

“Latin culture can be very macho,” Garza said. “There’s one artist”—Erick Medel—“who weaves and does textile work, and for a lot of people, that’s still considered feminine. So how can we start showing more artists that are breaking gender norms?”

The choice to house Semillas Galería within an apartment space is aimed at fostering a more inviting environment for people of color who might otherwise view galleries as “intimidating or elite,” Garza said.

“In a way, it’s like you’re visiting a friend or you’re here for a party and there’s art on the walls,” she said.

Date: Saturday, August 19 through October 7

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Location: 1909 1st Ave. S., Minneapolis

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit https://semillasgaleria.com/work.