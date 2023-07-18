For the Minnesota Beyhive, the countdown has begun for Beyoncé’s much-anticipated appearance Thursday in Minneapolis for her Renaissance World Tour.

With no opening act announced, all eyes will be on Beyoncé as she takes the stage at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus, the tour’s 20th stop.

If you can’t make the concert but still want to immerse yourself in the world of Renaissance, or if you’re going but can’t wait, Minneapolis offers a wide range of Beyoncé-themed events this week for fans to get in formation. One event will also give away a free ticket to Thursday’s concert.

Join The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge Tuesday for a “Rock for Robin Beyoncé Dance Party.” Attendees will have a chance to win prizes, including a ticket to Beyonce’s concert on Thursday. (People who wish to participate in the ticket giveaway without attending the event itself can email robinformpls@gmail.com to enter.)

The 21+ event is hosted by Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley, the council’s first Black independent socialist, with DJ Keezy. The event aims to honor Beyoncé’s artistry while providing an atmosphere of inclusivity for the LGBTQ and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities.

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, pays homage to the Black and queer pioneers of Black dance music.

Wonsley said she wanted to provide a celebratory space for people who won’t have the opportunity to attend Beyoncé’s concert, as well as shine a spotlight on the contributions of Black women in Minneapolis.

“It’s been a rough couple years for Minneapolis and in the midst of all that, Black women have been at the forefront of social change,” she said. “Their contributions to the community are so often underappreciated. We wanted to create that space for Black women and for our allies to uplift this particular community who is the backbone of our city, the backbone of our democracy in this country.”

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: The Hook and Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55406

Cost: Tickets start at $20. Buy tickets here.

For more information: Email The Hook and Ladder Theater at info@thehookmpls.com or call 612-345-7166.

In a tribute to Black women, Minneapolis City Council member Robin Wonsley will present the Black Girl Magic Honorary Resolution at City Hall Thursday morning. (Wonsley plans to present the resolution to Beyoncé’s team at 12 p.m. Tuesday.)

The Black Girl Magic Honorary Resolution is an acknowledgement of the achievements and contributions of Black women who have left a mark on the city, and recognizes their presence and uplifts their voices, Wonsley said.

“This world is often hostile to Black women being their full selves and stepping into their power,” Wonsley said. “There’s so much pressure in this world for Black women to shrink themselves, and that has definitely been a part of my journey, too, of you know, ‘You’re too loud. You’re too angry. You’re too passionate,’ especially in the political work that I do.”

Wonsley said Beyoncé’s impact resonates deeply with her as it does with countless Black women, inspiring her to embrace her authenticity without apology.

“Beyoncé has offered a point of representation for Black women stepping into our power unapologetically,” Wonsley said. “She’s the queen. Her legacy is also rooted in the legacies of other Black women who’ve come before her. There’s so many Black women who we stand upon the shoulders of, and we want to honor them.”

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: Minneapolis City Council chambers Room 317; City Hall, 350 S. 5th St., Minneapolis, MN 55415

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit the Minneapolis City Council website at https://www.minneapolismn.gov/.

Join Lush Lounge and Theater for a pre-concert “Bey Funk” celebration Thursday afternoon. Located 2 miles away from Huntington Bank Stadium, kick off the party with live music and DJ sets featuring Beyoncé’s chart-topping hits. Lush is also offering three drinks for the price of one special, $1 shots, and the chance to win giveaways while supplies last.

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Lush Lounge & Theater 990 Central Ave. N.E. Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit the Lush Lounge and Theater’s website at https://lushmpls.com/ or call 612-208-0053.

Channel your inner Beyoncé Saturday at Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room for a Beyoncé Karaoke Night. Participants can sing their favorite Beyoncé hits and enjoy $4 Tallboys and rail drinks. The event also offers bar games and a gambling wheel.

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Time: 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. N.E., Minneapolis, MN 55418

Cost: Free

For more information: Call Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room 612-788-2529.