Fans started gathering in Minneapolis hours before Beyoncé was scheduled to take the stage Thursday for her Renaissance World Tour.
The pop icon is touring for her seventh studio album, “Renaissance.” The stadium’s gates opened at 5 p.m., with the show scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Some fans, from a drag king to a local politician, told Sahan Journal that Beyoncé’s artistry has empowered them to embrace their identities.
The album pays homage to Black queer dance music, skillfully blending elements of Chicago house, R&B, synth-pop, and ‘70s disco. With its diverse musical influences and impactful lyrics, “Renaissance” resonates deeply with a wide range of audiences, particularly Black women, queer individuals, and artists.