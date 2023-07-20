Fans started gathering in Minneapolis hours before Beyoncé was scheduled to take the stage Thursday for her Renaissance World Tour.



The pop icon is touring for her seventh studio album, “Renaissance.” The stadium’s gates opened at 5 p.m., with the show scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Some fans, from a drag king to a local politician, told Sahan Journal that Beyoncé’s artistry has empowered them to embrace their identities.

The album pays homage to Black queer dance music, skillfully blending elements of Chicago house, R&B, synth-pop, and ‘70s disco. With its diverse musical influences and impactful lyrics, “Renaissance” resonates deeply with a wide range of audiences, particularly Black women, queer individuals, and artists.

Handrick Leleibre Perez waits to get into Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour outside Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 20, 2023. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal

Isaiah Kelly poses while in line for Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 20, 2023. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal

Left to right: Alea Beauchane, Simone Wright, and Caidyn Johnson, from Fertile in northwest Minnesota, dress up for Beyonce’s concert at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 20, 2023. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal

Fans wait in line to buy merchandise from Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 30, 2023. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour arrives at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 20, 2023. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal