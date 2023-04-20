Saturday, April 22, marks the 53rd celebration of Earth Day. Millions of people celebrate Earth Day across the globe each year with tree plantings, litter cleanups, and protests against fossil fuel extraction.

In Minnesota, Earth Day coincides nicely with us emerging from our winter hibernations. The snow melts away, often revealing a wasteland of litter. Cities and neighborhoods throughout the state host cleanup events each Earth Day, where residents don rubber gloves and pick up trash strewn throughout the streets. It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and improve your community, and one of my favorite days of the year.

Earth Day started in the United States in 1970, where by the late 1960s mass pollution of air and water was undeniable. Environmental groups, farmers, and students organized against the Vietnam War rallied together and 20 million people joined protests against pollution nationwide. The movement is credited with helping create the Environmental Protection Agency and the Clean Air Act. The celebration officially went global in 1990, and is credited with spurring an increase in recycling across the world.

Want to get involved this Earth Day? Here are some events happening throughout the state: