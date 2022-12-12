Hubbs Center Adult Basic Education (ABE) was awarded the 2022 Minnesota’s Best Adult Learning program from Star Tribune Annual Reader’s Choice for their work providing free classes to prepare adults for employment, post-secondary education, and more. Hubbs Center offers English language, GED, reading, math, college prep, computer and job training classes online and in-person, day and evening. We serve students from Minnesota and other states as well as immigrants and refugees from more than 50 different countries across the globe.

We asked some current students what they like about the Hubbs Center. They talked about the programs offered and about how Hubbs Center is helping them reach their goals for the future:

“Hubbs Center (is) preparing me until I go to my goal college. … Until I go to university there is Hubbs Center. Hubbs Center is the number one Minnesota Adult school. If you want to, they give you technology free, school free, and teachers free, everything is free. After that you have also quality. … I will not forget teachers and management in my life, never. … I am not going away. I want to teach (at) this school.” – Abdimandad Mohamed

“I think it is a good program for me. Their job training and basic English especially speaking and listening. … It’s free! Free to learn English. It has a parking space, and close to transportation, it is a good place.” – Chulho Shin

“I want to learn English first, then I want to improve myself, and I don’t want to translate between me and other people like my doctor, and supervisors and something like that. … I don’t have job before, but they train me to get the job, and I found a job here at Hubbs Center in childcare. I desire to learn advanced English, to get more education and to get the GED diploma, and then go to college and get the certificate for teacher assistant.” – Amina Ismail

Working together towards students’ individual goals is the foundation of Hubbs Center’s work. Our dedicated group of teachers and staff members are here to help YOU attain your educational dreams. To learn more or to register for classes, visit spps.org/hubbs.