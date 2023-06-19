DJ sets, poetry readings, art-making opportunities, and more: Summer Social is an event series that invites you to partake in artist-designed programs at the Walker Art Center.

Co-created with over a dozen local artists and community partners, these weekly Free Thursday Night activities at the Walker extend beyond the museum walls and onto the hillside for summer evenings that are sure to delight and inspire, reminding us all how great it is to be together.

Summer Social features experiences such as James Beard Award–-winning chef Justin Sutherland cooking custom bites after an artist talk, a reading curated by All My Relations Arts’ Native Author Program (one of three poetry readings this summer), and inspired activities developed by numerous Filipinx community organizations. The series concludes with the annual Sounds for Silents program that combines live music and silent films for a one-of-a-kind concert from this year’s musician, Papa Mbye.

Between the fresh air, free gallery admission, and refreshments available to order from Cardamom’s menu, there’s something for everyone at the Walker this summer!

Explore the full lineup below or at walkerart.org/summersocial.

Donte Collins performing at Green Roof Poetry: Queering Juneteenth, Curated by Free Black Dirt. Photo: Awa Mally. Courtesy Walker Art Center.

Green Roof Poetry: Curated by All My Relations Arts’ Native Author Program

June 22, 6 pm

Green Roof Poetry invites several of the Twin Cities’ most dynamic writers for an evening of readings on the Walker’s hillside. All My Relations Arts’ Native Authors Program will curate a lively lineup of writers and mentors.

Community Opening: Kahlil Robert Irving

June 29, 6 pm

Celebrate Kahlil Robert Irving’s Archaeology of the Present exhibition with a dynamic conversation between the artist,creative consultant Jerald Cooper (@hoodmidcenturymodern), and writer and curator Antwaun Sargent. Following the talk, enjoy conversation and small bites by James Beard Award–winning Chef Justin Sutherland (Handsome Hog, Iron Chef winner, Top Chef alum).

What’s in Your Crate: Curated by Yasmeenah

July 6, 6 pm

Multidisciplinary artist and DJ Yasmeenah invites local DJs to get to know each other through their respective music collections. She shares: “I’m looking forward to people getting to know some of the Twin Cities most exciting DJs in a more intimate way.” The artists will spin songs in response to questions and conversation. What song would they play if they were stuck on an island? What song is their favorite but doesn’t translate well on the dance floor? As the evening gives way to dusk, we’ll get to know these DJs and their relationship to music.

Common Ground. The Art of Taking Over with the Four Story Collective. Photo: Carina Lofgren. Courtesy Walker Art Center.

To Green Roof Poetry: Homage to Hip Hop curated by Tish Jones

July 13, 6 pm

Poet, narrative strategist, educator, and cultural producer Tish Jones has a deep and resounding love for Black people, arts and culture, youth development, and civic engagement. Join us for an evening celebrating 50 years of hip hop, from its signature beats to the community it fosters.

Place + Making: July 2023

July 20, 6 pm

Mutual care, history, interconnectedness, and resilience are but a few of the many things we can learn from plants and the places we are rooted within. Participate in plant tours throughout the evening and get creative with the artist-led artmaking station.

Buhay Na Buhay: Curated by the MN Filipinx Community

July 27, 5 pm

The hillside will be so alive – “Buhay Na Buhay” – as Filipinx community organizations come together to curate a night of inspiring activities. The event celebrates Pacita Abad’s work and the rich community in Minnesota through performance, art, and togetherness. The Cultural Society of Filipino Americans, Filipinx for Immigrant Rights & Racial Justice Minnesota, and the Philippine Study Group of Minnesota are just a few of the organizations curating the evening.

The Cultural Society of Filipino Americans, CSFA Philippine Day 2022. Photo: Shari and Benjie Mahigab. Courtesy of the artists.

Green Roof Poetry: Curated by Danez Smith

August 3, 6 pm

Award-winning poet, writer, and performer Danez Smith is the author of three poetry collections, including Homie and Don’t Call Us Dead. Bring your blanket and relax for an evening of fresh-air readings by writers Farah, Isha Camara, Arleta Little, and Tish Jones, as curated for what Smith is proclaiming “an Official Unofficial Birthday Reading” in celebration of their 34th birthday.

Place + Making: August 2023

August 10, 6 pm

Find inspiration in the natural world while exploring the native plants found around the Walker campus and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Participate in plant tours throughout the evening and get creative with the artist-led artmaking station.

Sound for Silents 2023: Film + Music on the Walker Hillside

August 17, 7 pm

Annual favorite Sound for Silents pairs electrifying live music with films from the Walker’s Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection. The event features a newly commissioned score from musician and visual artist Papa Mbye and his collaborators, including Symbioscia and Zak Khan.

Arrive early for a DJ set by Diane Miller from The Current’s Local Show.

Green Roof Poetry, FAWK. Photo: Awa Mally. Courtesy Walker Art Center.

To learn more: Visit walkerart.org/summersocial. See all summer programming at walkerart.org/summer.