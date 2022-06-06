Life can be busy. That’s why it’s great to have MNsure, Minnesota’s own health insurance marketplace, to help Minnesotans like you sort through your health insurance options and access cost savings, all in one place.

If you’re already enrolled in private health insurance coverage through MNsure, that’s great! Just know it’s important to keep your MNsure account up to date and let MNsure know if any of your household information changes – like your family size, a move to a new address or changes to your income. That way, you can be certain you’re getting the right health coverage – and the right amount of financial help – to match your life.

Keeping MNsure up-to-date with your information will also pay off when it comes time to renew your health coverage. Reporting changes to MNsure as soon as they happen helps to make sure your health plan renewal goes smoothly, and that you’re receiving important mail from MNsure when you need it.

Need health insurance now? You may qualify

Need health coverage right now? Certain life changes may mean you could sign up for health coverage now or at any time of the year through MNsure.

Whether you have an expected life change, like the birth or adoption of a child, or an unexpected change, such as the sudden loss of a job or family member, it’s important that you and your family members have health coverage that fits your needs. Most Minnesotans who get their health insurance through MNsure qualify for savings that lower the monthly cost.

Need health insurance now? See if you qualify with MNsure.

You can find a full list of life event changes that may qualify you for coverage on the MNsure web site.

If you experience a life change that could make you eligible for health coverage, contact MNsure right away so you don’t lose your chance to enroll. Generally, you have a 60-day window to act from the date of the life change (for example, the date of a child’s birth). If you miss that chance, you may have to wait until the next open enrollment period in the fall to get health coverage.

Low- or no-cost coverage is available through Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare for those who qualify. Enrollment in these programs is open year-round and provides comprehensive coverage. Members of a federally recognized American Indian tribe can also sign up any time year-round.

Get free help

If you have questions or don’t know where to start, MNsure has a statewide network of expert assisters who can help Minnesotans apply and enroll, free of charge. You can also call MNsure or get online help.