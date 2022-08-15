As we continue to live through a pandemic and experience collective trauma through global events, we asked NorthPoint’s new Medical Director to provide a couple important reminders for our community. “Like many things in life, it is the simple things that will help to keep us healthy with Covid.” says Kevin L. Gilliam II, MD, Medical Director of NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center.
Prevent COVID-19:
- Get tested
- Get vaccinated and boosted
- Wear a mask when you feel sick
- Mind your distance from people
- Sanitize your hands
In addition to COVID-19 prevention and safety, there are other things we can do for our health and wellness. Dr. Gilliam: “In meditation we often encourage people to focus on their breath as it is a thing that we all have access to and is generally equally available to us all. I would make the same claim of nature as it is wherever we are. Nature and outdoors are not some other places, but it is the place we exist and is around us whether we are in the middle of a city or in a rural setting and all we have to do is slow down and pay attention to it.” Here are some other ideas to try:
Slow down
- Focus on your breath
- Be present
- Pay attention to your surroundings
- Take breaks
- Nap and rest
Connect with people
- Check in with family
- Socialize with friends with COVID safety in mind
- Volunteer with an organization
- Join community groups
Get outside
- Exercise outdoors
- Go for walks
- Take advantage of lakes and parks
- Commute by bike or on foot when possible
Talk to someone
- Connect with people you can confide in
- Join a support group
- Seek out professional help
- Call 612-543-2500 to connect with Behavioral Health at NorthPoint
Check your stress
- Eat a balanced diet
- Get at least 8 hours of sleep a night
- Go easy on yourself
- Limit your screen time
- Watch your consumption of alcohol and other substances
To learn more, please visit www.northpointhealth.org
Recently, Dr. Gilliam succeeded Paul Erickson, MD, MPH as Medical Director. NorthPoint is grateful to Dr. Erickson for his service as Medical Director of NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center the past 16 years. Dr. Gilliam previously served as Associate Medical Director and has worked with Dr. Erickson for over 12 years, making him uniquely qualified and prepared to assume the medical clinic leadership. About his new leadership role Dr. Gilliam says, “It has been my honor to serve at NorthPoint since beginning this work in 2009. It continues to be an honor to serve, in a different capacity, in the furtherance of our mission of partnering to create a healthier community.”
more sponsored content by northpoint health & wellness center
It’s Mental Health Awareness Month – Back to Basics
Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It’s always a good time to talk about mental health. The good news is more people are willing to talk about mental health, especially as we experience a global pandemic and its effects. That’s why it’s important to have knowledge about the essentials in order to…
NorthPoint’s campus expansion responds to the community’s needs
by David Pierini From the community uprisings in the late 1960s, a bold experiment rose to bring the underserved residents of North Minneapolis healthcare and social services under one roof. Even the name, Pilot City Health Center, reflected a test of an idea so new there was no certainty for sustainable success. Fifty-four years later,…