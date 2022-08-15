As we continue to live through a pandemic and experience collective trauma through global events, we asked NorthPoint’s new Medical Director to provide a couple important reminders for our community. “Like many things in life, it is the simple things that will help to keep us healthy with Covid.” says Kevin L. Gilliam II, MD, Medical Director of NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center.

Prevent COVID-19:

Get tested

Get vaccinated and boosted

Wear a mask when you feel sick

Mind your distance from people

Sanitize your hands

In addition to COVID-19 prevention and safety, there are other things we can do for our health and wellness. Dr. Gilliam: “In meditation we often encourage people to focus on their breath as it is a thing that we all have access to and is generally equally available to us all. I would make the same claim of nature as it is wherever we are. Nature and outdoors are not some other places, but it is the place we exist and is around us whether we are in the middle of a city or in a rural setting and all we have to do is slow down and pay attention to it.” Here are some other ideas to try:

Slow down

Focus on your breath

Be present

Pay attention to your surroundings

Take breaks

Nap and rest

Connect with people

Check in with family

Socialize with friends with COVID safety in mind

Volunteer with an organization

Join community groups

Get outside

Exercise outdoors

Go for walks

Take advantage of lakes and parks

Commute by bike or on foot when possible

Talk to someone

Connect with people you can confide in

Join a support group

Seek out professional help

Call 612-543-2500 to connect with Behavioral Health at NorthPoint

Check your stress

Eat a balanced diet

Get at least 8 hours of sleep a night

Go easy on yourself

Limit your screen time

Watch your consumption of alcohol and other substances

To learn more, please visit www.northpointhealth.org

Recently, Dr. Gilliam succeeded Paul Erickson, MD, MPH as Medical Director. NorthPoint is grateful to Dr. Erickson for his service as Medical Director of NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center the past 16 years. Dr. Gilliam previously served as Associate Medical Director and has worked with Dr. Erickson for over 12 years, making him uniquely qualified and prepared to assume the medical clinic leadership. About his new leadership role Dr. Gilliam says, “It has been my honor to serve at NorthPoint since beginning this work in 2009. It continues to be an honor to serve, in a different capacity, in the furtherance of our mission of partnering to create a healthier community.”