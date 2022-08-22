That’s right, ride for $1 with the Transit Assistance Program. TAP provides a reduced fare pass on a Go-To Card. It allows customers to use a bus or train for just $1 per ride – even during rush hour – with a 2½ hour transfer. Customers have access to the $1 fare for a full year after the first use.

Signing up is easy!

You don’t have to document your income and there’s no need to fuss with tax documents or paystubs. You can qualify for $1 rides with documents like:

Free or reduced school lunch letters. For example, free/reduced lunch letters qualify everyone in your household for the $1 fare.

WIC and SNAP documents

State of Minnesota Unemployment documents

Some health care program cards

Refugee status documents, and a lot more

Apply online or in person:

Online: metrotransit.org/tap-enrollment-form

Fill out the application. Upload scans or photos of your ID and accepted document. Once approved, your card will arrive by mail in about a week.

In-Person: Bring your ID and approved document to a Transit Facility to receive your card immediately.

Burnsville Transit Station: 100 Highway 13, Burnsville from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

100 Highway 13, Burnsville from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Marschall Road Transit Station : 1615 Weston Court, Shakopee from 7 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. M-F

: 1615 Weston Court, Shakopee from 7 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. M-F Minneapolis Metro Transit Service Center : 719 Marquette Avenue, Minneapolis from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: 719 Marquette Avenue, Minneapolis from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Paul Metro Transit Service Center : US Bank Center Skyway 101 E. 5th Street, St. Paul from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & Noon – 2:30 p.m.

: US Bank Center Skyway 101 E. 5th Street, St. Paul from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. & Noon – 2:30 p.m. SouthWest Transit Station: 13500 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie from 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.



Once approved, Metro Transit will add the TAP discount to a new Go-To Card or your existing card – then just add value and go!