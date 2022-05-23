With the health insurance industry’s big emphasis on “fall open enrollment,” it’s easy to think that fall is the only time you can sign up for coverage. But that’s not necessarily the case.

Our lives are changing all the time, and sometimes these changes can affect our health insurance coverage. Certain life changes may mean you could sign up for health coverage right now or at any time of the year through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace.

Whether you have an expected life change, like the birth or adoption of a child, or an unexpected change, such as the sudden loss of a job or family member, it’s important that you and your family members have health coverage that fits your needs. Most Minnesotans who get their health insurance through MNsure qualify for savings that lower the monthly cost.

You can find a full list of life event changes that may qualify you for coverage on the MNsure web site.

If you experience a life change that could make you eligible to sign up for or change your health coverage, contact MNsure right away so you don’t lose your chance to enroll. Generally, you have a 60-day window to act from the date of the life change (for example, the date of a child’s birth). If you miss that chance, you may have to wait until the next open enrollment period in the fall to get health coverage.

Low- or no-cost coverage is available through Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare for those who qualify. Enrollment in these programs is open year-round and provides comprehensive coverage. Members of a federally recognized American Indian tribe can also sign up any time year-round.

Get free help If you have questions or don’t know where to start, MNsure has a statewide network of expert assisters who can help Minnesotans apply and enroll, free of charge. You can also call MNsure or get online help.