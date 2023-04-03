We are excited to share that application for the 2024 Bush Fellowship will open on August 22, 2023, and close on September 21, 2023. For more information about the Fellowship or how to apply, visit: https://www.bushfoundation.org/bush-fellowship.

We encourage anyone interested in a Fellowship to watch our informational webinar and review the resources and information on this page. Take a look at the application questions to better understand if a Fellowship is right for you.

As you consider applying for the Fellowship, think about things like:

What is your vision for making your community stronger? What is the impact you want to have?

How do you need to change, grow and develop to make that happen? How will you build your skills to work inclusively with people of all different backgrounds?

Remember, this is an opportunity to stretch beyond your comfort zone. Think big about the skills, connections, knowledge and experiences that would help you turn your vision into reality.

Talk to others about your ideas. Listen to their feedback and use it to strengthen your plan.

We hope you will consider applying and share this information with your network as well.