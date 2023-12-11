In 1968, Xia Yang was born in a war zone in Laos. Today, he can be seen around the Twin Cities on Metro Transit billboards.
“Some people forget how good they have it here,” Yang said. “I remember to appreciate what I have.”
His journey here began during the Vietnam War, when his father worked with the United States. His family eventually immigrated to Minnesota in 1982.
“I feel very fortunate,” he said. “I’ve worked hard, but there’s also been lots of people to help me along the way.”
Yang found his way to Metro Transit after leaving a lucrative supervisory role with a non-profit. He came for the opportunity to advance but discovered that he prefers being a bus operator and a garage instructor. These roles provide him with the building blocks for the life he wants: good pay, good benefits, a pension, and a work-life balance.
“Money is important, but time with family is more important,” he said.
Quality time with his 5 children and being an active part of their lives helped him advance their education. Yang is truly proud of his children who have and will graduate college.
“They finally reached the dream,” Yang said. “I’m so happy.”
He’s also happy to still be at Metro Transit. With 14 years of service and counting, Yang eventually hopes to work at the Instruction Center and plans to retire here.
“This is a wonderful career,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for more.”
