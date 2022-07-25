The Minneapolis Cultural Districts are home to some of the best food in the country, along with premier arts programming, museums, performance venues, independent businesses, gorgeous parks, and public art.



The idea of creating cultural districts across the city emerged from the desires of Minneapolis community members and city officials to prevent displacement of residents in gentrifying areas while at the same time supporting the unique cultural history of the neighborhoods.



Part of the Minneapolis 2040 plan, today the Cultural Districts are designated specific neighborhoods where the City of Minneapolis is focusing on advancing racial equity, preventing displacement, preserving cultural identity, and fueling economic growth.

The cultural districts in Minneapolis are West Broadway, Central Avenue, Cedar Avenue South, Franklin Avenue East, East Lake Street, 38th Street, and Lowry Avenue North.



This summer is the perfect time to “tour your own town” and celebrate the Minneapolis Cultural Districts by exploring the exciting events, farmers markets, public art, and restaurants while at the same time supporting the unique cultural history of the neighborhoods within these areas.