We’re pleased to introduce this year’s Bush Fellows, a group of 24 individuals whose bold vision is shaping communities around our region.
“These talented Fellows have already made vital contributions to their communities,” said Anita Patel, vice president, grantmaking for the Bush Foundation. “We are inspired by their vision and are grateful to support their leadership journey as they seek even bigger impact.”
The Bush Fellowship is an investment in leaders from diverse backgrounds, communities, and sectors. What sets them apart is their desire to strengthen their own leadership so that they can drive change to make our region better for everyone.
We invite you to learn more about the Bush Fellowship. We will accept applications for the 2024 Bush Fellowship beginning August 22, 2023. The Fellowship is open to anyone age 24 years and older who wants to build their capacity to make change happen. Applicants must live in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota or one of the 23 Native nations that share the same geography.
