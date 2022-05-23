We’re so excited to introduce you to this year’s class of Bush Fellows. They’re a remarkable group of committed leaders who have big dreams for their communities.

“Every year, the Fellows inspire us with their immense talent and even bigger ideas to make the region work better for everyone,” said Damon Shoholm, grantmaking director for the Bush Foundation. “We’re thankful for the chance to support their growth as leaders and their bold thinking to create large-scale change.”

As with every group of Fellows, we find ourselves energized by their big and bold thinking and hope you do, too.

The Bush Fellowship program enables us to celebrate leaders from all walks of life. Some of them are executive directors and CEOs, and others are starting out in their careers. What sets the Fellows apart is their desire to go deeper in transforming their own leadership and drive large-scale change to make our region better for everyone.

We invite you to learn more about the Bush Fellowship. We will accept applications for the 2023 Bush Fellowship beginning September 1, 2022. The Fellowship is open to anyone age 24 years and older who wants to build their capacity to make change happen. Applicants must live in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota or one of the 23 Native nations that share the same geography.

The 2022 Fellows are: