The Bush Fellowship is a recognition of your extraordinary accomplishments and support for your potential. It is an investment in you, so that you can make a difference in your community.
The Fellowship is a flexible grant of up to $100,000 to help you strengthen and develop your leadership. As a Fellow, you define your own vision and create a unique Fellowship plan to learn the skills and build the relationships that will help you make your vision a reality.
We will be announcing the date that applications will open for the Bush Fellowship next month!
Visit our website to learn more about the Bush Fellowship: https://www.bushfoundation.org/bush-fellowship
more sponsored content from the bush foundation
Bush Fellows Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparna Ramaswamy have made the Minnesota-based Ragamala Dance Company into an international bridge builder
By Lianna Matt McLernonProduced in partnership with Greenspring Media Since founding Ragmala Dance Company in 1992, artistic director Ranee Ramaswamy (BF’96) says her leadership philosophy has never changed, even as her roles fluctuated between choreographer, dance educator, cultural educator, producer and more, all highlighting the South Indian dance form Bharatanatyam. She has three main pillars:…
The Southwest Initiative Foundation’s new Employer Resource Network helps solve everyday issues in order to keep the region’s employees on the job
By Jennifer VogelProduced in partnership with Greenspring MediaPhotography by Ackerman + Gruber Bethesda has been housing and caring for seniors in Willmar, Minnesota, for 125 years. With additional locations in Olivia and New London, the faith-based nonprofit employs about 500 people who do everything from office work to cleaning and cooking to providing medical care…
Without options to revitalize small-town grocery store access, a North Dakota community created its own
Julie Gemmill and her high school sweetheart, Keith, have been married nearly 50 years and raised their three sons — Mike, Tommy and Andy — in their small hometown of Fordville, ND. It had a population of 212 at the last census count in 2010, although Gemmill reckons that her hometown in northeastern North Dakota…