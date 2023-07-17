The application period for the 2024 Bush Fellowship will be August 22 – September 21, 2023.
The Bush Fellowship supports accomplished leaders in taking their skills to the next level for a larger impact in and across communities. Fellows tell us what they need to develop their own leadership skills and capacities, and we provide up to $100,000 to fund their plan.
Go to our website to find out more about the Fellowship and watch this video to determine if the Fellowship is the right fit for you.
