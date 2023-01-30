To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter.
Despite frigid temperatures, community members gathered Sunday afternoon outside the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul to express solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being beaten during a January 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Authorities released video of Nichols’s arrest and beating Friday evening. Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged in connection with Nichols’ death.
Sunday’s rally drew members of several Twin Cities advocacy groups. Speakers included activists John Thompson, Toshira Garraway, Marquis Armstrong, and Brandyn Lee Tulloch. After the rally, the crowd marched a few blocks, ending with the chant, “We have nothing to lose but our chains.”
In addition to decrying the latest death of a young African-American man at the hands of police, those gathered also remembered others killed in Minnesota and across the country, including Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Tekle Sundberg, and Amir Locke.
Speakers condemned what many see as a continuing lack of action by state and city leaders, despite promises for change in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. Nearly three years have passed since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis sparked protests locally and around the nation and world.
