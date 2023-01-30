Despite frigid temperatures, community members gathered Sunday afternoon outside the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul to express solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being beaten during a January 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Authorities released video of Nichols’s arrest and beating Friday evening. Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged in connection with Nichols’ death.

Sunday’s rally drew members of several Twin Cities advocacy groups. Speakers included activists John Thompson, Toshira Garraway, Marquis Armstrong, and Brandyn Lee Tulloch. After the rally, the crowd marched a few blocks, ending with the chant, “We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

Community members gathered Sunday afternoon outside the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul to express solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being beaten during a January 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal Those gathered honored the memory of Nichols, an avid skateboarder and photographer. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal Trahern Crews, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, led community members as they marched to express outrage over Nichols’s death. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal An American flag flew behind community members as they marched through the streets of St. Paul. Community members marched despite frigid temperatures and a cold breeze. Like many Americans, community members expressed the horror they felt after watching footage of Nichols’ beating by police. The footage was released Friday night by authorities in Tennessee. Activist Toshira Garraway spoke at Sunday’s rally outside the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul. Community members congregated outside the Governor’s Mansion to express grief and outrage over Nichols’ death. Former Minnesota state legislator John Thompson was among several speakers at Sunday’s rally. Grief and anger were general at Sunday’s gathering. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal Grief and anger were general at Sunday’s gathering. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal 1 / 11

In addition to decrying the latest death of a young African-American man at the hands of police, those gathered also remembered others killed in Minnesota and across the country, including Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Tekle Sundberg, and Amir Locke.

Speakers condemned what many see as a continuing lack of action by state and city leaders, despite promises for change in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. Nearly three years have passed since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis sparked protests locally and around the nation and world.