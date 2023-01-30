Community members gathered Sunday afternoon outside the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul to express solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being beaten during a January 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Despite frigid temperatures, community members gathered Sunday afternoon outside the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul to express solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being beaten during a January 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Authorities released video of Nichols’s arrest and beating Friday evening. Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged in connection with Nichols’ death.

Sunday’s rally drew members of several Twin Cities advocacy groups. Speakers included activists John Thompson, Toshira Garraway, Marquis Armstrong, and Brandyn Lee Tulloch. After the rally, the crowd marched a few blocks, ending with the chant, “We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

Those gathered honored the memory of Nichols, an avid skateboarder and photographer. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal
Trahern Crews, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, led community members as they marched to express outrage over Nichols’s death. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal
An American flag flew behind community members as they marched through the streets of St. Paul.
Community members marched despite frigid temperatures and a cold breeze.
Like many Americans, community members expressed the horror they felt after watching footage of Nichols’ beating by police. The footage was released Friday night by authorities in Tennessee.
Activist Toshira Garraway spoke at Sunday’s rally outside the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul.
Community members congregated outside the Governor’s Mansion to express grief and outrage over Nichols’ death.
Former Minnesota state legislator John Thompson was among several speakers at Sunday’s rally.
Grief and anger were general at Sunday’s gathering. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal
In addition to decrying the latest death of a young African-American man at the hands of police, those gathered also remembered others killed in Minnesota and across the country, including Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Tekle Sundberg, and Amir Locke.

Speakers condemned what many see as a continuing lack of action by state and city leaders, despite promises for change in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. Nearly three years have passed since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis sparked protests locally and around the nation and world.

Former Minnesota state Representative John Thompson delivered a passionate speech to community members gathered Sunday outside the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul. The rally and a subsequent march were held to express outrage over the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Tennessee man who died after being beaten by police. Thompson was a friend of Philando Castile, a Black man shot to death in 2016 by a police officer in St. Anthony, Minnesota.
A protester held up a skateboard bearing the message “No Justice, No Peace” in honor of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, who died after being beaten by police Jan. 7 in Memphis, Tennessee, was an avid skateboarder.
Amity Dimock-Heisler, mother of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, fatally shot in 2019 by Brooklyn Center police, was comforted by activist Toshira Garraway as she urged listeners to continue to demand accountability from police.
Community members braved frigid temperatures to gather for the rally and march.
Two protesters held signs bearing the names of police victims George Floyd, Philando Castile, and Tyre Nichols in front of Governor Tim Walz’s residence in St. Paul.
Activist Toshira Garraway led marchers up Selby Avenue near the Governor’s Residence.
Community members expressed grief and outrage over Nichols’s death, as well as anger that police killings of Black men have continued even in the wake of George Floyd’s 2020 death in Minneapolis.
Protesters called for an end to police brutality nationwide. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal
Overcoming a dead megaphone, former Minnesota state Representative John Thompson delivered a passionate speech to those gathered.
Black Lives Matter activist Trahern Crews paused to take a deep breath as he led a chant.
Jaida Grey EaglePhotojournalist

jgeagle@sahanjournal.com

Jaida Grey Eagle is an enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota tribe originally from Pine Ridge, South Dakota. She is a photojournalist, producer, beadwork artist, and writer. She is a member of the Women’s...

Aaron Nesheim

Aaron Nesheim is a freelance photojournalist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Educated at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, he primary focuses is on documenting social justice, the environment,...