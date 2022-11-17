Community members and Tekle Sundberg’s family and friends gathered at George Floyd Square late afternoon to celebrate his 21st birthday. Tekle was fatally shot by Minneapolis police on July 14 after a six-hour standoff that Tekle’s family believes was triggered by a mental health crisis.

Kelsey Sundberg, Tekle Sundberg’s sister, stands with her family at a community gathering celebrating Tekle’s 21st birthday. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal Cindy Sundberg, Tekle Sundberg’s mother, lights a candle at Tekle Sundberg’s 21st birthday celebration at George Floyd Square. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal Local artist Leslie Barlow presents her painting of Tekle Sundberg at George Floyd Square as community members celebrate his 21st birthday. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Tekle’s life was celebrated with a performance by the Solidarity Brass Band. His family and community members including Toshira Garraway and representatives from Communities United Against Police Brutality also addressed the crowd at Chicago Avenue South and East 38th Street, where Minneapolis police murdered George Floyd in 2020. Local artist Leslie Barlow presented a painting of Tekle at the gathering.

Tekle’s sister, Kelsey Romero, led the group in singing the song, “This Little Light of Mine.” Afterwards, she said that she wants Tekle to be remembered as a brilliant mind who cared deeply about the earth, animals, and his siblings.

Tekle was a deep thinker who had hopes and dreams of becoming a carpenter, she said. Romero described her brother as a unique and beautiful soul who stood up for others even through his own pain, and was present with others who were also struggling.

https://sahanjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/143A0336.mp4 Tekle Sundberg’s sister, Kelsey Romero, far right in a white stocking cap, leads community members in singing the song, “This Little Light of Mine,” during a celebration of his 21st birthday. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Tekle’s mother, Cindy Sundberg, said she wants her son to be remembered as a creative, funny, and loving human.

“We’re just so proud of him,” Cindy Sundberg said. “We will miss him, and there is a hole in our family that will never be filled. I wish I could hug him and tell him I love him, and tell him to come on home for dinner.”

Prosecutors have not said whether the two officers who shot Tekle will face criminal charges in the case.

An altar space with a photograph of Tekle Sundberg at a community gathering celebrating his life. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal Tekle Sunderg’s mother, Cindy Sundberg, cuts her son’s birthday cake at a community gathering celebrating his life. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal Community members light candles for a celebration of Tekle Sundberg’s life at George Floyd Square. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

