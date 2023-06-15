U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce findings Friday of a federal investigation into whether Minneapolis police regularly violated the public’s constitutional rights.

Garland and other federal authorities are scheduled to reveal the Department of Justice’s results at a 10 a.m. news conference in Minneapolis alongside Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

The two-year pattern or practice probe investigated whether Minneapolis police systematically violated the public’s federal constitutional rights by using unnecessary force, engaging in racial or disability discrimination, or violating the right to protest or other similar First Amendment-protected activities.

It was launched in April 2021 a day after jurors convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd in 2020 by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes while he begged for his life and warned officers that he could not breathe.

U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Bildtsen are also expected to speak at the news conference. Bloomberg News first reported the DOJ announcement.

Community groups will respond to the results of the federal investigation at a news conference at Minneapolis City Hall immediately following the Department of Justice’s announcement. In a prepared statement, Communities United Against Police Brutality President Michelle Gross said her group provided 2,300 written testimonies of alleged police misconduct to federal investigators throughout the investigation. Gross added that her group also made people with disabilities and homeless people available to federal investigators to share their experiences with Minneapolis police.

“We have done all we can to keep the community at the table throughout this process,” she said.

Friday’s development follows a similar investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which found last year that Minneapolis police systematically engaged in racial discrimination against the public. As a result of the state findings, Minneapolis police and the state entered a court-enforced consent decree earlier this year that mandates reform of the department.

If the federal investigation makes similar findings, a consent decree enforced by a federal court and compelling reforms could likely also follow. That may place Minneapolis in a unique scenario.

To date, no police department in the country has entered into more than one court-mandated consent decree to reform unconstitutional practices. The prospect of two consent decrees is something Frey previously opposed.

“The deep changes we need to see will require one set of clear metrics and tools to get the work done,” Frey’s spokesperson Tara Niebeling told Sahan Journal last year. “Mayor Frey is open to a consent decree–one consent decree.”

Federal pattern or practice investigations originated in the wake of the 1991 Rodney King incident, when Los Angeles police were recorded on videotape beating King after a highway chase while he was driving intoxicated. A jury acquitted the police officers, sparking several days of rioting in LA.

The 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, best known as the Clinton Crime Bill, gave the federal government the authority to investigate police departments for alleged unconstitutional practices. Federal pattern or practice probes reached their peak under President Barack Obama’s Justice Department, which conducted investigations into 23 different police departments across the nation.

One of the investigations and resulting consent decree was in Newark, New Jersey, where current Minneapolis Police Chief O’Hara was serving at the time as a police captain. He later also served there as deputy police chief.

President Joe Biden revived the effort with probes into police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville, Kentucky, following the police killing of Breonna Taylor. Earlier this year, the Department of Justice found wrongdoing in the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Proponents who believe federal pattern or practice investigations are a means to police reform cite success stories like Detroit, which saw police shootings drop by 60 percent five years after it entered a consent decree. They also point to Seattle, which saw police use of force incidents drop by 63 percent seven years after the department entered a consent decree.

But consent decrees are lengthy, expensive, and can result in bad relations between police unions and the federal government. Most consent decrees feature a court-appointed independent monitor who follows the progress of reforms and mediates between the police department and the federal government.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, is in its eighth year of a consent decree; city taxpayers have paid close to $10 million to employ its independent monitor in those years.