Governor Tim Walz on Thursday said he “would hope there would be an investigation” into a state judge who ordered the Minnesota Department of Education to restart payments to a local organization suspected of defrauding the federal government.

Walz made the remarks at a news conference Thursday morning. He credited his administration for acting early on suspicions that eventually led to charges this week against 48 defendants in the nation’s largest COVID pandemic fraud. The DFL governor, who is up for reelection this fall, also criticized “folks in the political realm that are more angry that they can’t blame us for everything rather than recognizing we had criminals that we caught.”

“We caught this fraud,” Walz said. “We caught it very early. We alerted the right people.”

Federal prosecutors announced charges Tuesday against defendants allegedly involved in a massive Minnesota-based scam that defrauded $250 million in federal food-aid money intended to feed low-income children.

The indictments against Feeding Our Future executive director Aimee Bock and her alleged co-conspirators are quickly becoming a source of political blame and back-patting in an election year with several offices at stake.

Federal prosecutors allege that Bock and several organizations that worked under Feeding Our Future greatly exaggerated or completely made up the number of meals they served in order to receive federal funds that they instead used to buy homes, cars, and other goods.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, a former state senator, posted a video to his Twitter account Tuesday saying, “Fraud is widespread in Minnesota under the lack of leadership under Tim Walz.”

See more Total FRAUD under Tim Walz. Lazy leadership! pic.twitter.com/q8w881ZD13 — Scott Jensen (@drscottjensen) September 20, 2022

Republicans are criticizing the Walz administration for failing to halt the alleged fraud, while the governor is eager to highlight steps the state government took last year to crack down on Feeding Our Future.

The Minnesota Department of Education moved in March 2021 to freeze federal payments to Feeding Our Future and to stop approving their applications for new meal distribution sites. The education department has broad oversight of the money, distributing it to sponsor organizations like Feeding Our Future which then disseminate it further to smaller organizations working under them that are supposed to feed underprivileged children and adults.

Walz said he was “speechless” when Ramsey County District Court Judge John Guthmann ruled in April 2021 that the state had to continue those payments and site approvals for Feeding Our Future.

When asked by a reporter if Guthmann should resign, Walz said, “I would hope there would be an investigation into that, because just to be candid–and I’m very careful about this and I understand my position and the separation of powers–we respected the judge’s decision, but I could–and yes on this one I could tell you I was speechless, unbelievable that this ruling would come down, did not know what to say. Obviously we had to honor it [the judge’s order].”

Walz credited his administration for trying to halt the payments in 2021 and for tipping off the FBI, which he said resulted in this week’s indictments.

Guthmann later found the education department in contempt of court and fined the state more than $47,000 in penalties and attorney fees for not processing applications under Feeding Our Future in a timely fashion.

Legal experts and some Minnesota Republicans say Walz was wrong to suggest an investigation into Guthmann’s ruling. They also questioned why the state did not appeal the judge’s decision at the time.

“Lax oversight allowed bad actors to commit this massive fraud and there were no appeals to the judge’s ruling. This problem is not in the judicial branch–it’s in the Walz administration,” state Senator Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, said in a statement.

Chamberlain chairs a Senate committee that held hearings on the matter this summer; it issued findings earlier this month blaming the education department for mismanaging the federal money.

Joseph Daly, a professor emeritus at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, said Walz should not have called for an investigation into a judge. It would be permissible for the governor to raise concerns over Guthmann’s decisions, he said, but talk of an investigation risks broaching the separation of powers doctrine, which holds executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government in equal and separate standing.

The proper process for challenging Guthmann’s ruling would have been the state filing an appeal in 2021, Daly said. The state did not file an appeal.

“I do not understand why Judge Guthmann’s decision was not appealed, taking into account what Governor Walz said this morning about what he knew and suspected,” Daly said Thursday. “This, I think, was a major mistake.”

Walz’s office did not respond to requests for an interview about his statements. The Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor party and other DFL officials did not return messages seeking comment.

The state Attorney General’s Office, which represented the education department in the matter, declined to comment Thursday.

The education department opted not to appeal Guthmann’s ruling because it feared rising legal costs, department spokesperson Kevin Burns said Thursday. The department believed continued legal action could alert Feeding Our Future to the federal investigation, he said.

“The court had made it clear that if we were to continue the legal fight to withhold payments, MDE [Minnesota Department of Education] would incur additional sanctions and legal penalties,” Burns said.

Kyle Christoperson, a spokesman for the State Court Administrator’s Office, said Guthmann was out of the office Thursday, but expected to release a statement on the matter Friday.

Minnesota conservatives are pointing to the case as evidence of poor government oversight. The Republican Party of Minnesota’s communication director Nick Majerus said Walz’s talk of investigating a judge is a cynical attempt to deflect blame. Majerus called it “dishonest election-year politics at its worst.”

Both Walz and Judge Guthmann are on the ballot in November.

Sahan Journal reporter Hibah Ansari contributed to this story.

🟥 READ MORE