Three of the 49 defendants in a massive food-aid fraud investigation are scheduled to appear in court Thursday for plea agreement hearings, indicating that they will likely plead guilty in the case. They would be the first guilty pleas in the investigation.

Attorneys for two of the defendants did not return messages seeking comment, and the U.S Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the hearings.

Richard Dansoh, the Miami-based attorney for defendant Hadith Yusuf Ahmed, confirmed to Sahan Journal that his client would plead guilty.

He also emphasized that he wants to clear up rumors circulating that Hadith, who formerly worked for Feeding Our Future, gave inside information to the FBI to help their investigation. Rather, federal investigators confronted Hadith with evidence, and Hadith is deciding to plea, Dansoh said.

“It’s not like he left the organization and he went to the feds and started complaining about it,” Dansoh said. “We are on the receiving end just like everybody else.”

These rumors have been dangerous to his client, Dansoh said.

“Frankly, they are creating a hazardous situation where my client’s life is now being threatened,” he said. “They think he is the origin.”

Hadith is deciding to plea because of the paper trail of evidence federal investigators compiled in their investigation, Dansoh said.

“It’s only a fool who thinks you can block the sun by closing his eyes,” he said. “If you decide to live in a fool’s paradise and close your eyes, that’s fine. But if there’s a paper trail, how are you going to refute it?”

Court records show that each defendant is scheduled to have an initial appearance, arraignment, change of plea hearing, and plea agreement hearing Thursday.

The three—Hadith, Hanna Marakegn, and Bekam Merdassa—were charged with wire fraud on September 20 via “an information” charging document, which occurs when defendants are expected to plead guilty.

They worked with or for Feeding Our Future, a sponsor organization that received federal food-aid funds from the state and then distributed that money to smaller organizations that were supposed to feed underprivileged children. Altogether, 49 defendants are accused of embezzling more than $250 million from federal food-aid programs designed to feed needy children and adults. Federal prosecutors called the case the single biggest government fraud scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The defendants appearing in court Thursday are:

Bekam Merdassa co-ran Youth Inventors Lab, which federal prosecutors describe as a shell company that fraudulently claimed to serve meals to thousands of children a day, seven days a week, from a storefront on University Avenue in St. Paul. Between December 2020 and June 2021, Youth Inventors Lab claimed to serve more than 1.3 million meals and collected more than $3 million in federal food-aid dollars. Youth Inventors Lab claimed it received prepared meals from S&S Catering, a restaurant and catering company in Minneapolis that allegedly participated in the fraud. Bekam’s hearing is at 10 a.m.

Hanna Marakegn, owner of Brava Cafe, allegedly used her restaurant to fraudulently claim she fed breakfast and lunch to 4,000 children a day, seven days a week. Federal prosecutors also charged her with giving more than $150,000 in kickbacks to Feeding Our Future employees in exchange for enrolling Brava Cafe into the federal food-aid programs. Her hearing is at 11:30 a.m.

Hadith Yusuf Ahmed worked as the director of growth and development at Feeding our Future. Charges against him say he conspired with others to obtain money fraudulently. Earlier this year, federal investigators seized more than $338,000 from his bank accounts. His hearing is at 2 p.m.

The money came from two federal programs used to feed children and adults in daycare and afterschool programs: the Child and Adult Care Program and the Summer Food Service Program.

The alleged fraud was simple at its foundation: Some organizations along the money chain reported serving more meals than they actually did. This enabled the organizations to receive more federal reimbursement dollars.

When Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger first announced charges against 47 defendants in September, he told reporters that three were expected to plead guilty. He also told reporters that the allegedly $250 million that was stolen “is the floor,” hinting at more charges to come. Prosecutors filed charges against two more defendants shortly after Luger’s announcement.

Updated October 12, 8:30 pm with quotes from attorney Richard Dansoh.

This is a developing news story. Check back for details Thursday.