A fifth defendant in the wide-ranging food-aid fraud investigation is expected to plead guilty Friday afternoon.

Anab Awad, 52, is scheduled for a 2 p.m. change of plea hearing at the federal courthouse in St. Paul. She previously pleaded not guilty in September to charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering.

Anab ran a nonprofit called Multiple Community Services. Federal prosecutors say she used the nonprofit to run five food sites that fraudulently received a total of $11 million in federal food-aid dollars. Anab allegedly used food-aid money for personal purchases, including $69,400 for a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Anab’s indictment says her non-profit received the money through “Sponsor A.”

The Minnesota Department of Education distributed the federal food-aid money to sponsor organizations, which disseminated it further to smaller organizations like Anab’s nonprofit. The smaller organizations were then supposed to use the money to feed underprivileged children.

Documents from a lawsuit, search warrant affidavits, and a federal complaint filed in May show that Sponsor A correlates with Partners in Quality Care, a St. Paul-based sponsor organization. A previous charge and search warrant affidavits in the case also directly named Partners in Quality Care as an organization that food sites allegedly used to fraudulently obtain food-aid money.

No one who works for Partners in Quality Care has been charged in the case, which includes 50 defendants.

Much of the attention in the food-aid fraud investigation has centered on another sponsor organization—Feeding Our Future, which allegedly took kickbacks from food sites in exchange for enrolling them in federal food-aid programs. Anab will be the first guilty plea in the case involving Partners in Quality Care.

The alleged fraud was simple at its foundation: Some organizations along the money chain reported serving more meals than they actually did in order to receive more federal reimbursement dollars.

Prosecutors say more than $57 million of the estimated $250 million embezzled from the federal government went to food sites using Partners in Quality Care as a sponsor. Prosecutors also allege in court documents that a former employee and board member of Partners in Quality Care received kickbacks from food sites as part of the scheme; they have not charged him with a crime.

Anab founded Multiple Community Services in 2016. State records show that the nonprofit is registered in northeast Minneapolis and was involuntarily dissolved in 2018, but then reinstated in September 2020.

According to her indictment, Anab started receiving food-aid money in January 2021 by submitting fraudulent meal counts, fake attendance records, and fake invoices to Partners in Quality Care. She did this by using five food sites scattered across Minneapolis, Osseo, and Faribault. She claimed to serve a total of 3.8 million meals in 2021 and 2022.

Anab reported that her Minneapolis food site fed roughly 12,600 meals to children every day from January through April of 2021, according to her indictment. Prosecutors allege that the food vendor she reported using for the Minneapolis site didn’t actually provide food during that time period. They also allege that the food vendor for Anab’s Faribault site in January 2022 did not provide food at that time.

Anab’s indictment also accuses her of faking attendance rosters of the names of 2,010 children fed at her Faribault site, saying none of the names match the names of students attending Faribault public schools. Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger has previously alleged that people involved in the food-aid fraud scheme used online random name generators to come up with names of children to report in their attendance records.

Federal prosecutors separately charged Anab last year with Medicaid fraud. She was part of a group that allegedly billed Medicaid $95,000 between 2013 and 2017 for mental health and medical language interpreter services that were never performed.

Anab has pleaded not guilty in that case, but will also appear in court Friday afternoon for a change of plea hearing on the Medicaid charges.

