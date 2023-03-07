To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter.
Sahan Journal publishes deep, reported news for and with immigrants and communities of color—the kind of stories you won’t find anywhere else.
Unlock our in-depth reporting by signing up for our free newsletter.
Readers like you power our journalism.
Our winter sustainer campaign is happening now! Help us reach 150 new monthly donors by March 15. Your tax-deductible donation is critical to our mission of keeping you informed. Donate today to help continue this work.
Coming soon: Sahan Pathfinder is a community-first newsletter at Sahan Journal delivered to your inbox every Thursday.
We’ll keep you informed on community resources and events for Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color.