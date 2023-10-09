One highlight of the event included a fashion show, where participants showed off the fruits of their sewing skills. Another was the “potato dance,” which involved pairs of dancers working together to hold a potato between their foreheads for the duration of a song. Two pairs completed the task without dropping the vegetable.
Whether attendees were connecting with their cultural heritage or enjoying the music, dancing, and delicious Native tacos, many said the event brought people together in a shared sense of community.
Aaron Nesheim is a freelance photojournalist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Educated at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, he primary focuses is on documenting social justice, the environment,...
