This story comes to you from MPR News through a partnership with Sahan Journal.
A new Hmong restaurant is coming to Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood—for a limited time.
From the mind of Chef Yia Vang, known for his restaurant Union Hmong Kitchen, Slurp Pop Up Noodle Shop will open its doors in January.
The shop will serve a limited menu of six items, with vegetarian and gluten-free options, and will focus on Hmong food and flavors.
“We want Hmong people to feel comfortable ordering and being in our space–we want the menu to be recognizable,” Vang said in a news release.
The location of the pop-up restaurant, 901 W. Lake St., has served as a satellite kitchen for Vang’s other ventures, including Union Hmong Kitchen, and his planned restaurant, Vinai. Prior to that it was home to Mucci’s Italian’s Uptown location.
After Slurp finishes its limited run, Vang plans to use the space for future events and pop-up experiences.
2022 has proven to be a big year for Vang, with the launch of his podcast “Hmonglish,” and his appearance on Iron Chef on Netflix.
For those eager to “slurp” up some Hmong-style noodles, the pop-up restaurant will be open from January 4 until mid-spring 2023.
Planned operating hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It’ll be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.