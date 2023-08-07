This story comes to you from MPR News through a partnership with Sahan Journal.

The final former Minneapolis police officer to be convicted in connection with George Floyd’s killing was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in prison.

In May, a Hennepin County judge convicted Tou Thao of aiding and abetting manslaughter. The 57-month sentence he received on Monday was slightly longer than the 51 months that prosecutors asked for.

Thao, 37, was one of four ex-officers charged in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death.

After a three-week trial in 2021, a jury convicted the most senior officer, Derek Chauvin, of murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine-and-a-half minutes. Thao, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, were charged separately for their actions during the incident.

Kueng and Lane, who helped Chauvin pin Floyd to the ground, each pleaded guilty last year to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Thao, who’s seen on video keeping concerned bystanders at bay, rejected a similar plea deal and told Judge Peter Cahill that “it would be a lie and a sin” to accept guilt.

Thao waived his right to have a jury hear the case and opted to have a bench trial with Cahill presiding, which took place after the other cases concluded.

The presumptive prison sentence for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Minnesota is four years, although Cahill has some discretion.

Cahill sentenced Kueng to 42 months for the same count, and Lane to 36 months. Prosecutors agreed to a shorter term for Lane, noting that he was “less culpable” in Floyd’s death.

Lane can be heard on body camera video twice asking Chauvin whether they should move Floyd onto his side so he could breathe, but Chauvin rebuffed the rookie officer’s suggestions.

Cahill’s sentences in the state cases are in line with those that U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson gave all four ex-officers in 2022 following their convictions on separate federal civil rights charges.

After a month-long trial early last year, a federal jury in St. Paul found Kueng, Lane, and Thao guilty of neglecting to provide George Floyd with medical care. They also found that Kueng and Thao failed to intervene to stop Chauvin’s use of excessive force.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights, and to charges from a 2017 incident in which he struck 14-year-old John Pope with a flashlight and knelt on his neck and back as he lay handcuffed. Chauvin is serving concurrent state and federal sentences of around 20 years in a medium-security federal prison in Tucson.

Kueng is at a low-security facility in eastern Ohio, and Lane is at a similar prison near Denver. The two are due to be released next year, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Because his state case is wrapping up, Thao has been in the Hennepin County jail since last year.