This story comes to you from MPR News through a partnership with Sahan Journal.

Welcome to May! We are halfway through spring and Minnesota is finally warming up.

Observed largely by Mexican Americans, Cinco de Mayo can be a holiday that brings Latin culture lovers together on a day filled with love, Mexican food, Latin music and lots of fun.

Let’s taco ‘bout a round-up of eight diverse events all over the state to celebrate Mexico’s victory at the Battle of Puebla this weekend.

Taco food fight in the North Loop

Head over to Graze for a Cinco de Mayo food fight where you will be able to purchase tacos from a variety of vendors and vote for your favorite.

What: Cinco de Mayo Food Fight

Where: Graze | Provisions + Libations, 520 N Fourth St., Minneapolis.

When: 5-8 p.m., Friday, May 5.

Cost: The entrance to the food hall is free, food prices depend on each vendor.

Cardio? Meh. 3-hour dance party? Yes!

Attention all Latin music lovers! Check out this evening celebration filled with salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, and more.

What: Cinco de Mayo Latin Dance Night

Where: Wabasha Street Caves, 215 Wabasha St. S, St. Paul.

When: 7-10 p.m., Friday, May 5.

Cost: $10 if you pay by cash, $11 if you pay by card.

District del Sol in West Side, St. Paul

You can celebrate Cinco de Mayo at District del Sol with live music, performances and food trucks. You won’t want to miss the low-rider show on Robie Street.

What: Cinco de Mayo Festival

Where: 179 Robie St. E, St Paul.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 6.

Cost: This is a free event; however, food truck items have individual costs.

Celebrate in southern Minnesota

The City of Albert Lea and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau is organizing an outdoor community celebration. The event will offer food trucks, drinks, a craft market, kid’s activities, Mexican bingo, and dance music.

What: Cinco de Mayo

Where: Central Park, 315 Marion Ross St, Albert Lea, Minn.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5

Cost: The gathering is free, however, the food items and items sold at the market have their own prices.

Enjoy live music from a Mexican-American legend

The Cardona family band, known as “Los Rebeldes” (The Rebels), is a southern Minnesota group that has been playing together for more than 40 years. You won’t want to miss their Tex-Mex, rock, country, folk, and blues performance.

What: Cinco de Mayo

Where: The Parlay Lounge in Treasure Island Resort & Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Welch, Minn.

When: 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, May 5.

Cost: This is a free concert and attendees must be 21 or older.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino, owned and operated by Prairie Island Indian Community in Welch, Minnesota, is seen from a nearby road. Credit: Tom Baker for MPR News

Challenge your strength with a mechanical bull

After many years of hosting their Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Jordan, Minnesota, the Jordan Area Food Shelf, a nonprofit that supplies food to those in need, decided to switch locations to Prior Lake. Enjoy a two-day celebration filled with food trucks, traditional dancers, a mechanical bull, live music, mariachis, and many vendors.

What: 2023 Prior Lake Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Where: Erie Ave. and Main Ave. in Prior Lake, Minn.

When: 5-11 p.m. Friday, May 5, and 4-11 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Cost: This is a free event to attend. Proceeds from vendors will benefit the food shelf.

Spend your weekend drinking a Mexican-inspired hard cider

Drive to Stillwater and enjoy a particular Cinco de Mayo weekend at an apple farm. If you thought jalapeno, cilantro and lime were only meant for food, “El Thoro” will change your mind. It is an award-winning cider infused with all those ingredients and it is sure to become one of your favorites.

What: Thor’s Hard Cider Cinco de Mayo Weekend

Where: Thor’s Taproom, located in Aamodt’s Apple Farm, 6428 Manning Ave. N, Stillwater, Minn.

When: Noon-8 p.m., Friday, May 5, Saturday, May 6 and noon-6 p.m., Sunday, May 7.

Cost: This is a free event; ciders and other products will have their own prices.

Bar and taco hopping in St. Paul

This taco and bar crawl offers Mexican food and drink specials, a scavenger hunt to win prizes, contests and a photographer that will capture the best memories.

What: Cinco de Mayo Taco Crawl

Where: The crawl will be held in multiple locations on Seventh Street in West St. Paul. Two of them are Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub and Tacos Tacos Tacos.

When: Starting at 4 p.m., Friday, May 5.

Cost: $20 for the early bird party Pass, $25 for the party pass (single ticket) and $40 for the family scavenger hunt pack.