Sahan Journal is a nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to reporting for immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota. Our diverse staff creates exceptional journalism: coverage that truly represents the changing face of Minnesota and recognizes that democratic engagement and power belong to everyone.

Our stories reach audiences across many platforms, including our website, social media, newsletters, video, and community events. To reach new audiences, we share our stories with small community papers and with the state’s biggest mainstream newsrooms, in print and over public radio.



Sahan Journal’s mission is to give immigrants and communities of color the kind of committed, responsive news coverage that we all deserve.

The opportunity

We’re looking to add a video/visual journalist to our newsroom: someone with a passion to create visual stories that matter to Minnesota’s immigrant communities and people of color.

Since its founding in 2019, Sahan Journal has produced groundbreaking local news coverage about education, health care, immigration policy, elections, climate, policing, entrepreneurship, working, housing, and more. We frequently frame stories through the lenses of equity, access, and accountability.

The ideal candidate will be a talented visual journalist with experience in social video and visual storytelling, and the ability to produce accurate and compelling coverage of breaking news, profiles, features, and explainers.

Our diverse, 11-person editorial team can’t cover everything. But our journalism can change the news narratives in communities that have been ignored—or poorly served—by mainstream news. And we can do it in a collaborative newsroom that reflects our talents, values, and vision.

Sahan Journal’s supportive and equitable work culture is committed to developing the potential of our staff and honoring their health and wellbeing.

Position Responsibilities:

Produce daily video journalism (ranging from 15 seconds to 5 minutes) for a variety of social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat

Report, edit, and produce original visual stories that may include field reporting, interviews, event coverage, text, scripts, storyboarding, and graphics

Deliver Sahan news through on-camera hosting, when appropriate

Adapt Sahan Journal’s news coverage into clear, accurate, and compelling visual assets and journalism packages

Complete photojournalism assignments, as needed (the ideal candidate will have experience using a DSLR camera for news coverage)

Develop visual templates and formats (using video and still photography) to deliver news coverage to diverse audiences. Adapt quickly to changes in social media and audience habits

Highlight topics and events that are often missed—or misrepresented—by mainstream news organizations

Generate ideas for original short- and medium-term visual stories

Work with your editor to shape your coverage, priorities, and focus areas

Delve deeply into the communities we cover; show up; listen to their concerns about the news needs in their daily lives

Produce visual journalism that informs and provides service

Utilize social media to create ongoing conversations with young and diverse news audiences

Desired skills, knowledge, and abilities

At least 1-3 years experience in journalism, reporting, editing, and producing news for visual platforms.

Advanced competency with video and photo editing software (such as Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, After Effects–or other programs like these).

Familiarity with internet culture and social media trends.

Experience with posting and editing content on social media platforms.

Sound news judgment: the ability to identify good stories and execute them on a deadline.

Adherence to journalism values including accuracy, equity, fairness, and respect.

Commitment to a supportive and equitable work culture.

Bonus if you can work in a language widely spoken in Minnesota, such as Spanish, Hmong, Somali, Karen, Oromo.

Salary and benefits (in accordance with Sahan Journal policies)

Salary begins at $59,000–$65,000 and will be based on prior experience and skillset.

Medical and dental insurance for employee and dependents. Sahan pays 100% for employee coverage and subsidizes dependent coverage by 50%.

Health Savings Account (Sahan contributes $75/month)

401(k) plan ($1.00 match for each $1.00 you contribute, up to a maximum of 4 percent of your annual income)

Paid Time Off: 20 days / 4 weeks

Sick Time Off: 5 days / 1 week

Family leave includes 12 weeks paid time off for birthing parents, 8 paid weeks off for non- birthing parents, and up to 6 weeks paid time off for family caregiving.

Sahan Journal does not offer standard federal holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc.), reflecting the diverse preferences of our staff. Instead, all employees are eligible for 6 floating holidays to be used at personal discretion.

Cell phone stipend

Professional development resources

Relocation stipend available

Sahan Journal staff currently work in a hybrid office setting, with in-person editorial meetings once a week and Sahan all-staff meetings once a month. Sahan operates out of Wellworth, a co-working space in downtown St. Paul.

Location

Sahan Journal is a regional news organization. We are building our staff to reflect the state and communities we cover. Therefore, the successful candidate will be expected to live in Minnesota, and be able to report around the Twin Cities on a daily basis.

Application process

To apply, please send a resume and a cover letter, describing your experience and what excites you about working at Sahan Journal. Also, please include a portfolio of video, photography, or visual news coverage. Also, please include 1–3 samples of any written news coverage (possibly including scripts).

Not sure about your portfolio or your professional qualifications? Please apply anyway!

Send resume and cover letter to jobs@sahanjournal.com. The deadline for applications is February 20, 2023.

Additional questions? Please contact mtortorello@sahanjournal.com or shoanglong@sahanjournal.com; we’re happy to talk!