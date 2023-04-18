Position: Development Manager

Classification: Full-time, exempt

Reports to: Managing Director of Development and Operations

About Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal is a nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to reporting for immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota. Our diverse staff creates exceptional journalism: coverage that truly represents the changing face of Minnesota and recognizes that democratic engagement and power belong to everyone.

Our stories reach audiences across many platforms, including our website, social media, newsletters, video, and community events. To reach new audiences, we share our stories with small community papers and with the state’s biggest mainstream newsrooms, in print and on public radio.



Sahan Journal’s mission is to give immigrants and communities of color the kind of committed, responsive news coverage that we all deserve.

The opportunity

Mukhtar M. Ibrahim founded Sahan Journal in 2019 and continues to build the organization as executive director. Since then, our coverage has earned strong support from the communities we cover, as well as individual donors, foundations and corporations, and advertisers. This support has given Sahan Journal an amazing opportunity to scale up over the next three years.

In order to create sustainable revenue for our journalism and strengthen our operations, we are looking to hire people for several important roles. Specifically, we are looking to expand our audience reach, add editorial capacity, and add to our revenue team with major gifts and advertising.



We are creating a supportive and equitable work culture that is committed to developing the potential of our staff and honoring their health and wellbeing.

The position

The primary goal of the development manager is to support the growth of Sahan Journal’s individual giving and institutional support programs encouraging higher levels of philanthropic support for Sahan Journal. This position will work closely with the membership manager and the managing director of development and operations to prospect, engage and steward a portfolio of individuals and grantors capable of making gifts of $1,000 or more.

The successful candidate will be detail-oriented, a strong writer, passionate about equity in journalism, and curious about nonprofit fundraising practices.

Responsibilities

Conduct research to broaden Sahan Journal’s prospective pool of individuals and institutions.

Design and implement strategies to bring prospects closer to Sahan’s mission including visits with board and leadership, events, and customized content.

Assign and support the executive director and managing director of development and operations to manage relationships with board, funders, and key donors.

Manage a portfolio of mid-level donors who contribute $250–$999 to inspire higher levels of support.

Collaborate with audience growth, membership, and advertising leads to develop and produce Sahan merchandise to extend our new brand recognition.

Project-manage philanthropic communications including annual report, stakeholder updates, event invitations, and more.

Document conversations, future moves, deadlines, and other donor information through donor management databases (Salesforce, Monday, Google docs).

Support grant writing and reports as needed.

Track and report on progress toward goals.

Desired skills, knowledge, and abilities

Committed to diversity and inclusion, and its value in the workplace and in philanthropy.

Outgoing and excited to build relationships with donors. Responsive, tactful, and professional with a donor-centered mindset.

Familiarity with CRM systems.

Passionate about the critical role that not-for-profit journalism plays in our democracy.

Salary and benefits

Salary begins at $60,000 and will be based on prior experience and skillset.

Employee medical and dental benefits 100 percent employer paid; dependents at 50 percent.

Health Savings Account with monthly employer contribution

401(k) plan ($1.00 match for each $1.00 you contribute, up to a maximum of 4 percent of your annual income)

Paid Time Off: 20 days / 4 weeks

Sick Time Off: 5 days / 1 week

Sahan Journal does not offer standard federal holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc.), reflecting the diverse preferences of our staff. Instead, all employees are eligible for 6 floating holidays to be used at personal discretion.

Paid parent, caregiver, and bereavement leaves.

Cell phone stipend

Professional development resources

Relocation stipend available

Sahan Journal is a hybrid workplace with two days in the office, Wellworth co-working space in downtown St. Paul.

Location

Sahan Journal is a regional news organization. We are building our staff to reflect the state and communities we cover. Therefore, the successful candidate will be expected to live in Minnesota, with the ability to travel to the Twin Cities on a monthly basis.

Application process

To apply, please send a resume and a cover letter, describing your experience and what excites you about working at Sahan Journal. If you have many of the requested skills and experiences, but not all of them, please apply!

Send resume and cover letter to jobs@sahanjournal.com. The deadline for applications is May 18, 2023.