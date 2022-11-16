For the first time, Sahan Journal is collaborating with three local artists to create a collection of prints for Sahah Journal readership. The posters are available to readers who make donations during the nonprofit newsroom’s end-of-year fundraising campaign.

The posters were created by Lynda Acosta (known professionally as Lynda Grafito), Hibaaq Ibrahim, and Reggie LeFlore, all visual artists based in Minnesota. Their artworks explore themes of community care, nature, and a sense of home in Minnesota.

The Sahan Journal team commissioned the artworks this past summer. The artists were selected with help from Jaida Grey Eagle, a photojournalist at Sahan Journal.

Grey Eagle is uniquely equipped to take on the task. In addition to her news photos and portraits at Sahan, Grey Eagle is an accomplished artist, who has shown her work in local and national photography shows. Grey Eagle holds a fine-arts degree in photography and is a writer, filmmaker, and beadwork artist, with close ties to the local arts community.

Sahan Journal is hoping the incentive will help the team raise $100,000 by the end of the year to support the two-year-old newsroom. Sahan Journal plans to hire two new reporters in the coming months to add coverage of topics like housing access and democracy.

About the artist and their works

Lynda Grafito incorporated elements of nature and ideas about immigration in her piece “Spreading Our Seeds.” Credit: Lynda Grafito | Sahan Journal

“Spreading Our Seeds” by Lynda Grafito

Lynda Acosta (aka Lynda Grafito) is a visual artist from Colombia who creates drawings and lithography prints. Minnesontas may have seen her posters around Lake Street in recent months. Her pieces–including her collaboration with Sahan Journal–incorporate elements of nature and ideas about immigration.

Her other work can be found on Instagram at @lyndagrafito.

Hibaaq Ibrahim took cues from Minnesota’s natural world when creating “Minnesota’s Critter Community.” Credit: Hibaaq Ibrahim | Sahan Journal

“Minnesota’s Critter Community” by Hibaaq Ibrahim

Hibaaq Ibrahim, who is known for her bright and botanical murals across the Twin Cities, took cues from Minnesota’s natural world when creating her art piece for Sahan. “Every critter and plant in this artwork can be found in Minnesota,” Hibaaq said in an email. “It’s about how our actions (as humans) affect the environment for bugs, plants, and all wildlife.”

You can see more of Hibaaq’s work on Instagram at @moonjuiceart.

“The Seed That Grows With Care” by Reggie LeFlore

Reggie LeFlore is a visual artist who creates portraits that “praise individual and collective stories.” LeFlore was inspired by a Sahan Journal news photo taken by Grey Eagle. The original image shows Dr. Nathan Chomilo—who Sahan Journal profiled at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — examining one-year-old Xavier Policard. The baby is held by his father David Policard. LeFlore titled the piece, “The Seed That Grows With Care.” The original painting, which was created using aerosol paint, stencils, and acrylic paint, will be given to the Policard family.

You can explore LeFlore’s work on Instagram at @ral86.

How to get a poster

On Give to the Max Day, Thursday, November 17, all new monthly donors who give at any amount (from $5 to $100 or more, monthly) will receive a print of their choice as a thank you from the Sahan Journal team.

After November 17, donors who give $15 or more monthly OR make a one-time gift of $180 or more will receive a print of their choice, as are current monthly donors who increase their monthly gifts.

All prints will be available through the end of 2022.

You can support Sahan Journal here to receive a print.