Sahan Journal is a nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to reporting for immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota. Our diverse staff creates exceptional journalism: coverage that truly represents the changing face of Minnesota and recognizes that democratic engagement and power belong to everyone.

Sahan’s stories reach audiences across many platforms, including our website, social media, newsletters, text/SMS, TikTok and Reels, and community events. To reach more audiences, we share our stories with small community papers and the state’s biggest mainstream newsrooms, in print and over public radio.



Sahan Journal exists to provide communities of color with free, fair, and responsive journalism that shows everyone the way to a more equitable Minnesota.

The opportunity

Since its founding in 2019, Sahan Journal has produced groundbreaking local news coverage about education, health care, immigration policy, elections, climate, policing, entrepreneurship, labor, housing, and more. We frequently frame stories through the lenses of equity, access, and accountability.

Sahan Journal seeks a digital producer who can help us produce, publish, distribute, and report news that matters to Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. The ideal candidate will have experience using a wide array of social media platforms and digital news tools, including video. Every day, Sahan Journal’s newsroom creates great reporting; the digital producer is a key person to help share that work with readers and audiences. Successful digital news production rewards innovation, creativity, persistence, and collaboration. Applicants should subscribe to essential journalism values like accuracy, fairness, and public service.



Our highly diverse, 14-person editorial team strives to change the news narratives in communities that have been ignored—or poorly served—by mainstream news. We seek to do this work in a collaborative newsroom that reflects our talents, values, and vision.

Sahan Journal’s supportive and equitable work culture is committed to developing the potential of our staff and honoring their health and wellbeing.

Position Responsibilities

News distribution

Homepage Build stories for the Sahan Journal homepage Update and rearrange the homepage throughout the day with fresh content Explore layout and presentation options for the Sahan Journal website Recirculate evergreen stories (holiday or seasonal coverage, etc.) for social media Pitch, report, and write stories (when available)–especially ideas inspired by audience insights and trends Embed and optimize social media and multimedia storytelling on the homepage (e.g., collating tweets into one “article,” adding social media components in the body of an existing article)

Social media Distribute and post Sahan Journal’s news, photography, and content across social-media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X. Craft accurate, compelling social copy and visuals Schedule and maintain posting rhythms Create original content on occasion for social media platforms This may include short videos for TikTok and Instagram, photo stories for Instagram, short interviews with community members, etc. Work with reporters to produce content for social-media platforms Where possible, optimize Sahan’s news and content for feeds and apps such as Google News, Apple News, NewsBreak, SmartNews, and others. Create regular Instagram versions of news stories, with a focus on clear, graphical explanations of complex news Occasionally and where appropriate, engage with audiences in comments and question threads Work in Adobe products: Photoshop and Illustrator (occasional photo cropping/video editing)



Engagement Help conduct community tabling, meet-Sahan sessions, and other regular listening opportunities Participate in election coverage and community information projects



Newsletter Help compile, edit, and produce newsletters Help other editorial staff to build and distribute newsletters, as needed Create original content for newsletters, including short interviews, service, community and arts events, and more



Desired skills, knowledge, and abilities



Note: Few (if any) candidates will have extensive experience with every element of digital publishing or every visual editing tool. If you have many of the experiences and skills listed below—and the enthusiasm to learn more—please apply!

Experience and a portfolio in journalism: reporting, writing, and producing news

Social and multimedia skills. Familiarity with writing and posting news on social media (Facebook, X, Threads, Reddit, and more)

Experience creating and editing video for platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and more

Familiarity with digital publishing and blogging platforms

Familiarity with visual editing tools, such as Adobe Creative Suite, Frame.io, Canva, or others

Experience sharing information on social-media platforms, live-tweeting events, and gathering photo or video in the field

Sound news judgment and the ability to work on a tight deadline

Adherence to journalism values including accuracy, equity, fairness, and respect.

Commitment to a supportive and equitable work culture

Strong capacity to work independently and take initiative, while collaborating well with coworkers and accepting direction

Bonus if you can work competently in a language widely spoken in Minnesota, such as Spanish, Hmong, Somali, Karen, Oromo

Salary and benefits

Salary begins at $60,000 (paid hourly) and will be based on prior experience and skillset

Employee medical and dental benefits 100 percent employer paid; dependents at 50 percent

Health Savings Account

401(k) plan ( $1.00 match for each $1.00 you contribute, up to a maximum of 4 percent of your annual income)

Paid Time Off: 20 days / 4 weeks

Sick Time Off: 6 days

Sahan Journal does not offer standard federal holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, Eid, etc.), reflecting the diverse preferences of our staff. Instead, all employees are eligible for 6 floating holidays to be used at personal discretion.

Cell phone stipend

Professional development resources

Relocation stipend available

Sahan Journal currently offers a hybrid work model, with both remote work (from home) and in-person days at our office in St. Paul

Location

Sahan Journal is a regional news organization. We are building our staff to reflect the state and communities we cover. Once hired, the digital producer will be expected to live in Minnesota, with the ability to work around Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the Twin Cities..

How to apply

To apply, please send a resume, five writing clips, and a cover letter describing your experience and what excites you about working at Sahan Journal. Please include links to multimedia, social media, or video work. (If you apply through a site like LinkedIn, please provide all the application materials mentioned above.)

If you have many of the requested skills and experiences, but not all of them, please apply!

Send resume, clips, and cover letter to jobs@sahanjournal.com. The deadline for applications is February 19, 2023.

Additional questions? Please contact cxiong@sahanjournal.com or mtortorello@sahanjournal.com; we’re happy to talk!