The state Senate is expected to vote Friday on whether to legalize recreational marijuana, a measure that has already passed the House and has wide support in the state’s DFL-controlled Legislature.

The Senate convened at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the matter, but quickly recessed for about an hour. Senator Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, introduced the bill on the Senate floor shortly before noon. Port is the chief sponsor of the Senate’s bill.

“The prohibition of cannabis is a failed system that hasn’t achieved the desired goals, and has had incredible cost to our communities, especially communities of color,” Port said as she introduced the bill. “We have the opportunity today to go green to undo some of the harm that has been done and create a unique system of regulation that works for Minnesota consumers and businesses while ensuring opportunities in the new market for communities that have been most affected by prohibition.”



If the Senate passes the bill, it will mark a milestone in the effort to end decades of prohibition against the drug in Minnesota. Previous efforts to legalize marijuana in the state have failed.

The state House passed a similar bill Tuesday, with one Republican lawmaker joining the entire Democratic membership in voting in favor of legalization.

Should the Senate pass its version of the bill, lawmakers from both chambers will have to reconcile the differences between their bills and vote again on a single bill before it is sent to Governor Tim Walz to be signed into law. Walz has vowed to sign a bill if it reaches his desk.

Both Senate and House bills include the automatic expungement of petty misdemeanor marijuana convictions.

