Explore the Twin Cities’ art scene this weekend with a mosaic art gathering in St. Paul celebrating Black and Native artistry, a small business pop-up promoting Black-owned and women-led businesses, a historical exhibition shedding light on an island that served as a sanctuary for Black families, and a yoga session set amidst an art exhibition.

Love Flows like a River mural commissioned for RedLeaf center at Hennepin Healthcare. Credit: Tara Nielson

The Berbere mural. Credit: Adrienne Sherman

Mosaic on a Stick, a Black and Indigenous woman-owned community art space, will host a celebratory event at Hamline Park to showcase mosaic art in St. Paul. The artwork, created by artist Lori Greene, draws inspiration from her African and Native heritage, reflecting on themes of strength, power, and memory.

The event will feature conversations led by notable speakers and opportunities to shop for arts gifts and supplies. Speakers include the Director of St. Paul Parks and Recreation, Andy Rodriguez, St. Paul Council Member Mitra Jalali, and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

The event will also feature live music, snacks, and refreshments.

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Hamline Park, 1564 Lafond Ave., St. Paul, Minnesota 55104

Cost: Free

For more information: Email mosaiconastick@gmail.com or call 651-645-6600.

Black Roots participating in the Black Market Omega pop-up event. Credit: Black Market Events

Attendees at the Rose Jamaican Kitchen food truck during the Black Market Omega pop-up event. Credit: Black Market Events

Jajja Welness Tonic participating in the Black Market Omega pop-up event. Credit: Black Market Events

The Black Market Events will host the Omega Pop-Up market, which hopes to promote 10,000 Black-owned and women-led businesses over the next decade. The pop-up Saturday will conclude Minneapolis Black Business Week and lead up to national Black Business Month in August.

The event will offer products such as clothing, jewelry, healthcare items, wellness products, and baked goods. Activities include bean bag toss, pickleball courts, and chess games. St. Paul Hip-Hop artist, Juice Lord, will perform at 6:30 p.m.

“Our mission is to promote ownership, and ownership is the key to the financial independence and self-reliance of our community,” said George Shannon, event organizer with The Black Market Events. “We want to help close the wealth gap that exists between communities of color here in the Twin Cities, and this is one of the ways that we can help combat that.”

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 200 East Lyndale Ave N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405

Cost: Free

For more information: Contact event organizer at CONNECT@theblackmarketevents.com.

The “Grow, As We Are” exhibition. Credit: Hollie Leggett

Attendees at the “Grow, As We Are” exhibition at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: Canaan Mattson

Attendee at the “Grow, As We Are” exhibition at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: Canaan Mattson

Attendees at the “Grow, As We Are” exhibition at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: Canaan Mattson

Attendees at the “Grow, As We Are” exhibition at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: Canaan Mattson

Attendees at the “Grow, As We Are” exhibition at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: Canaan Mattson

The Minneapolis College of Art and Design, in collaboration with The Bureau, is hosting the “Grow, As We Are” art exhibition, shedding light on the historical legacy of Black Americans on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The exhibition explores the island’s significance as a safe haven for Black families, providing refuge from pervasive racism and acting as an important stop on the Underground Railroad that led enslaved people to freedom.

The Bureau, a multidisciplinary art studio founded in Minneapolis following the uprisings sparked by the murder of George Floyd in 2020, addresses the policial, cultural, and social needs of marginalized communities.

The exhibition focuses on the history of Martha’s Vineyard, but encourages Minnesotans to reflect on the past, present, and future aspirations of Black communities within the state and across the nation.

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023, through August 5, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday

Location: Minneapolis College of Art and Design Main Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave. Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404. Visitors must enter through the north (main) entrance and sign in at the welcome desk in the main lobby.

Cost: Free

For more information: Email gallery@mcad.edu or call 612-874-3667.

Yoga session. Credit: Nik Linde

Chance York will lead a yoga experience while surrounded by The Bureau’s art exhibition, “Grow, As We Are.” All members of the Black diaspora are invited to participate in the session and connect with the artwork.

The event is hosted by the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and The Bureau.

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Minneapolis College of Art and Design Main Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave. Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404

Cost: Free. Reserve a spot here.

For more information: Email gallery@mcad.edu or call 612-874-3667.